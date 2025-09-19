RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football CAF Champions League Predictions Bibiani Gold Stars vs Kabylie prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20.09.2025

Bibiani Gold Stars vs Kabylie prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Bibiani Gold Stars vs JS Kabylie prediction Photo: dzballon.com / Author unknown
Bibiani Gold Stars Bibiani Gold Stars
CAF Champions League (Round 1) 20 sep 2025, 11:00
- : -
International,
JS Kabylie JS Kabylie
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.8
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the CAF Champions League semi-final clashes will take place on Saturday at the Bibiani Dans Park in Ghana, where the local Bibiani Gold Stars will host Algeria's Kabylie. I'm offering a bet on goals in this encounter, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Bibiani Gold Stars clinched their first-ever league title last season, finishing three points ahead of Heart of Lions in the standings. The team closed out the campaign in style, remaining unbeaten in the final four matches and picking up three wins in that stretch.

Unfortunately, they couldn't grab the Ghana Super Cup right away, narrowly losing 0-1 to Asante Kotoko. Meanwhile, only one round has been played in the new Ghanaian league season, but the champions started on a high note. On home turf, coach Manso's side defeated Bechem United with a 2-1 victory.

On the other hand, the "Canaries" are a much more decorated club, both in Algeria and across the African zone. Kabylie boasts 14 league titles, though their last triumph came quite a while ago—in 2008. Last season, they finished runners-up, just two points behind MC Alger.

This new campaign has been a shaky start for Josef Zinnbauer's squad. After three rounds, the Canaries sit only 14th in Algeria's top flight, holding a slim one-point cushion above the relegation zone. Following two draws in their opening matches, Kabylie lost their most recent game away to Oran, 0-2.

Probable lineups

  • Bibiani Gold Stars: Kobi, Achampong, Agyei, Anaba, Atta Kumu, Boakye Kiereh, Eduku, Kontor, Nkoa, Oppong, Twene
  • Kabylie: Hadid, Nechat, Belaid, Benchaa, Hamidi, Bada, Sarr, Messaoudi, Boudebouz, Lamri, Mahious

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams have never faced each other before
  • In four of Bibiani Gold Stars' last five matches, both teams have scored
  • The "Under 2.5 goals" bet has landed in Kabylie's last six matches

Prediction

The bookmakers are siding with the visitors here, offering odds of 2.40 for a Kabylie win. We expect a cautious match and don't anticipate a goal fest. Our recommended bet: "Under 2.0 total goals" at odds of 1.80.

Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.8
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Wadi Degla FC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 10:00 Wadi Degla vs El-Gaish: Will Wadi Degla extend their winning streak? Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.48 Tala'ea El Gaish Recommended 1xBet
Smouha SC vs Haras El Hodoud prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 13:00 Smouha vs Haras El Hodoud. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 19, 2025 Smouha SC Odds: 1.5 Haras El Hodoud Bet now Mostbet
Al Ahly SC vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 13:00 Al Ahly vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 19, 2025 Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.76 Ceramica Cleopatra Bet now Melbet
Rio Ave vs FC Porto prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 19 sep 2025, 15:15 Rio Ave vs Porto: Will Porto extend their winning streak? Rio Ave Odds: 1.4 FC Porto Recommended Mostbet
Liverpool vs Everton prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 07:30 Liverpool vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20 September 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.56 Everton Bet now Mostbet
Girona vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 20 sep 2025, 08:00 Girona vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025 Girona Odds: 1.96 Levante Bet now Mostbet
Bologna vs Genoa prediction Serie A Italy 20 sep 2025, 09:00 Bologna vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 20 September 2025 Bologna Odds: 1.86 Genoa Recommended Melbet
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20.09.2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.6 Bayern Munich Bet now Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Werder vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 20, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.84 Freiburg Bet now 1xBet
Augsburg vs Mainz 05 prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Mainz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.72 Mainz 05 Recommended 1xBet
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Bayern prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 20 September 2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.45 Bayern Munich Bet now Mostbet
West Ham vs Crystal Palace prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 10:00 West Ham vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 20 September 2025 West Ham Odds: 1.76 Crystal Palace Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores