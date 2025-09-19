Prediction on game Total under 2.0 Odds: 1.8 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the CAF Champions League semi-final clashes will take place on Saturday at the Bibiani Dans Park in Ghana, where the local Bibiani Gold Stars will host Algeria's Kabylie. I'm offering a bet on goals in this encounter, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Bibiani Gold Stars clinched their first-ever league title last season, finishing three points ahead of Heart of Lions in the standings. The team closed out the campaign in style, remaining unbeaten in the final four matches and picking up three wins in that stretch.

Unfortunately, they couldn't grab the Ghana Super Cup right away, narrowly losing 0-1 to Asante Kotoko. Meanwhile, only one round has been played in the new Ghanaian league season, but the champions started on a high note. On home turf, coach Manso's side defeated Bechem United with a 2-1 victory.

On the other hand, the "Canaries" are a much more decorated club, both in Algeria and across the African zone. Kabylie boasts 14 league titles, though their last triumph came quite a while ago—in 2008. Last season, they finished runners-up, just two points behind MC Alger.

This new campaign has been a shaky start for Josef Zinnbauer's squad. After three rounds, the Canaries sit only 14th in Algeria's top flight, holding a slim one-point cushion above the relegation zone. Following two draws in their opening matches, Kabylie lost their most recent game away to Oran, 0-2.

Probable lineups

Bibiani Gold Stars : Kobi, Achampong, Agyei, Anaba, Atta Kumu, Boakye Kiereh, Eduku, Kontor, Nkoa, Oppong, Twene

: Kobi, Achampong, Agyei, Anaba, Atta Kumu, Boakye Kiereh, Eduku, Kontor, Nkoa, Oppong, Twene Kabylie: Hadid, Nechat, Belaid, Benchaa, Hamidi, Bada, Sarr, Messaoudi, Boudebouz, Lamri, Mahious

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams have never faced each other before

In four of Bibiani Gold Stars' last five matches, both teams have scored

The "Under 2.5 goals" bet has landed in Kabylie's last six matches

Prediction

The bookmakers are siding with the visitors here, offering odds of 2.40 for a Kabylie win. We expect a cautious match and don't anticipate a goal fest. Our recommended bet: "Under 2.0 total goals" at odds of 1.80.