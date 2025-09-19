Prediction on game Lille wont lose Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of matchday five in the French championship will take place this Saturday at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, where the local side Lens hosts Lille. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

After a promising run of two consecutive victories, Lens stumbled again, suffering a comprehensive defeat in Paris against PSG. The team was unable to impose themselves on the favorites, once again highlighting their dependence on the level of their opponent. Currently, Pierre Sage’s men have three wins and two losses in Ligue 1, with both defeats coming against more high-profile adversaries.

Moreover, Lens continues to make plenty of mistakes at the back: the team concedes in almost every match. Their home form has been erratic as well—seven defeats in their last twelve Ligue 1 matches at home. Facing Lille at home has also been tough: in the last ten head-to-heads in Lens, the Blood and Gold have managed just one win.

Lille, meanwhile, remain unbeaten this season and are showcasing confident, vibrant attacking football. Bruno Génésio’s squad has netted 13 goals in four rounds and solidly holds second place in the table. Particularly impressive are their three consecutive wins with a combined score of 9-2, underlining the team’s excellent form.

That said, Lille do have defensive issues—conceding in almost every match, especially on the road. Nevertheless, the club is proving they can get results even in challenging circumstances. Given the stats and the visitors’ current form, it’s reasonable to expect that Lille will at least avoid defeat once again.

Probable lineups

Lens : Rosser, Grady, Baidu, Sarr, Aguilar, Thomasson, Sangaré, Yudol, Thauvin, Guilavogui, Edouard

: Rosser, Grady, Baidu, Sarr, Aguilar, Thomasson, Sangaré, Yudol, Thauvin, Guilavogui, Edouard Lille: Ozer, Perrault, Ngoy, Alessandro, Mbemba, Mandi, André, Bouaddi, Correa, Mukau, Fernandez Pardo, Giroud

Match facts and head-to-head

Lens have lost 7 of their last 12 home matches in Ligue 1

Lille are unbeaten away to Lens in Ligue 1 in 9 of their last 10 matches

In 10 of Lille’s last 11 league games, at least two goals have been scored

Prediction

Given the current form of both teams and their head-to-head results, Lille look more balanced and confident. Despite a vulnerable defense, the visitors’ attacking potential can compensate for their lapses at the back. It’s likely that Bruno Génésio’s team will secure at least a point from this encounter.