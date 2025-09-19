RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Lens vs Lille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20.09.2025

Lens vs Lille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Lens vs Lille prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Lens Lens
Ligue 1 France (Round 5) 20 sep 2025, 15:05
- : -
France, Lens, Stade Bollaert-Delelis
Lille Lille
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Lille wont lose
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of matchday five in the French championship will take place this Saturday at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, where the local side Lens hosts Lille. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

After a promising run of two consecutive victories, Lens stumbled again, suffering a comprehensive defeat in Paris against PSG. The team was unable to impose themselves on the favorites, once again highlighting their dependence on the level of their opponent. Currently, Pierre Sage’s men have three wins and two losses in Ligue 1, with both defeats coming against more high-profile adversaries.

Moreover, Lens continues to make plenty of mistakes at the back: the team concedes in almost every match. Their home form has been erratic as well—seven defeats in their last twelve Ligue 1 matches at home. Facing Lille at home has also been tough: in the last ten head-to-heads in Lens, the Blood and Gold have managed just one win.

Lille, meanwhile, remain unbeaten this season and are showcasing confident, vibrant attacking football. Bruno Génésio’s squad has netted 13 goals in four rounds and solidly holds second place in the table. Particularly impressive are their three consecutive wins with a combined score of 9-2, underlining the team’s excellent form.

That said, Lille do have defensive issues—conceding in almost every match, especially on the road. Nevertheless, the club is proving they can get results even in challenging circumstances. Given the stats and the visitors’ current form, it’s reasonable to expect that Lille will at least avoid defeat once again.

Probable lineups

  • Lens: Rosser, Grady, Baidu, Sarr, Aguilar, Thomasson, Sangaré, Yudol, Thauvin, Guilavogui, Edouard
  • Lille: Ozer, Perrault, Ngoy, Alessandro, Mbemba, Mandi, André, Bouaddi, Correa, Mukau, Fernandez Pardo, Giroud

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Lens have lost 7 of their last 12 home matches in Ligue 1
  • Lille are unbeaten away to Lens in Ligue 1 in 9 of their last 10 matches
  • In 10 of Lille’s last 11 league games, at least two goals have been scored

Prediction

Given the current form of both teams and their head-to-head results, Lille look more balanced and confident. Despite a vulnerable defense, the visitors’ attacking potential can compensate for their lapses at the back. It’s likely that Bruno Génésio’s team will secure at least a point from this encounter.

Prediction on game Lille wont lose
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Wadi Degla FC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 10:00 Wadi Degla vs El-Gaish: Will Wadi Degla extend their winning streak? Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.48 Tala'ea El Gaish Recommended 1xBet
Smouha SC vs Haras El Hodoud prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 13:00 Smouha vs Haras El Hodoud. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 19, 2025 Smouha SC Odds: 1.5 Haras El Hodoud Bet now Mostbet
Al Ahly SC vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 13:00 Al Ahly vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 19, 2025 Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.76 Ceramica Cleopatra Bet now Melbet
Lyon vs Angers prediction Ligue 1 France 19 sep 2025, 14:45 Lyon vs Angers. H2H, line-ups and match prediction — September 19, 2025 Lyon Odds: 1.6 Angers Recommended Melbet
Rio Ave vs FC Porto prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 19 sep 2025, 15:15 Rio Ave vs Porto: Will Porto extend their winning streak? Rio Ave Odds: 1.4 FC Porto Bet now Mostbet
Liverpool vs Everton prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 07:30 Liverpool vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20 September 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.56 Everton Bet now Mostbet
Girona vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 20 sep 2025, 08:00 Girona vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025 Girona Odds: 1.96 Levante Recommended Mostbet
Bologna vs Genoa prediction Serie A Italy 20 sep 2025, 09:00 Bologna vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 20 September 2025 Bologna Odds: 1.86 Genoa Bet now Melbet
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20.09.2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.6 Bayern Munich Bet now Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Werder vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 20, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.84 Freiburg Recommended 1xBet
Augsburg vs Mainz 05 prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Mainz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.72 Mainz 05 Bet now 1xBet
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Bayern prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 20 September 2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.45 Bayern Munich Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores