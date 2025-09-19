RU RU ES ES FR FR
Nantes vs Rennes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Nantes vs Rennes prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Nantes Nantes
Ligue 1 France (Round 5) 20 sep 2025, 11:00
- : -
France, Nantes, Stade de la Beaujoire
Rennes Rennes
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of Ligue 1's fifth round will take place on Saturday at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, where the local side Nantes will host Rennes. I suggest a bet on goals in this clash, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Nantes have not had the best start to the season, but given a packed schedule, defeats to European competition participants seem understandable. Luís Castro's team hasn't thrilled the fans with attacking output so far—just one goal scored in four rounds. However, the "Canaries" have been solid at the back: three goals conceded is the best defensive record in Ligue 1 at the start of the campaign.

At home, Nantes have looked fairly confident, going unbeaten in five of their last seven matches at the Beaujoire. Despite often being underdogs, the team consistently puts up a fight and manages to keep games close even against stronger opponents. This is why bets on positive handicaps and under totals are frequently successful in Nantes' matches.

Rennes continue to look traditionally strong at home, having beaten both Marseille and Lyon, but their away form remains a weak point. Poor results on the road—16 setbacks in their last 20 away games—prevent the Bretons from aiming higher in the standings. Even against less formidable opponents on their travels, Rennes often drop points.

Nevertheless, the team's attacking potential remains high: goals in 9 of their last 10 matches prove their consistency up front. However, their away scoring rate drops—just one goal in two away matches this season. The head-to-head history in Nantes is also not in Rennes' favor: in the last eight trips, they've scored more than one goal only once.

Probable lineups

  • Nantes: Lopes, Amian, Awaziem, Taty, Cozza, Benhattab, Hong Hyun-seok, Mwanga, Lepenant, Abline, Mohamed
  • Rennes: Samba, Rouault, Jaquet, Ait Boudlal, Merlin, Cissé, Rongier, Blas, Frankowski, Embolo, Lepaul

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Nantes played under 2.5 goals in 8 of their last 9 Ligue 1 matches
  • Rennes have not scored more than one goal in 7 of their last 8 away matches against Nantes
  • In 6 of the last 8 head-to-head meetings in Nantes, the total was under 2.5 goals

Prediction

It's hard to expect fireworks from this encounter, considering Nantes' attacking form and Rennes' away struggles. The hosts are unlikely to open up, and the visitors probably won't be able to impose an open game given their poor away stats. A familiar scenario for this fixture is likely to repeat—a low-scoring match.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.78
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
