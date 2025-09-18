Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.65 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matches of the 4th round of the German championship will take place on Saturday at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, where the local side RB Leipzig will host Köln. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, as the chances for success look promising.

Match preview

Leipzig quickly bounced back after a rocky start and a heavy defeat to Bayern, securing two consecutive clean-sheet victories. Ole Werner's side has stabilized defensively, but more importantly, they continue to showcase formidable attacking power, especially on home turf. In almost every home game, Leipzig scores two or more goals, making them a dangerous opponent for anyone.

Despite injuries to key midfielders Nusa and Schlager, the Bulls have enough squad depth to maintain tempo and control in the center of the park. The players consistently create dangerous chances near the opposition's goal, and their aggressive attacking style often forces opponents into costly mistakes. However, Leipzig is not always solid at the back—just three clean sheets in their last 13 Bundesliga home matches.

Köln approach this match in good spirits, having snatched a dramatic draw against Wolfsburg in the previous round. The team showed real character and once again proved they can create chances up front even in challenging situations. So far this season, Köln have netted eight goals, a tally bettered only by Bayern—a truly impressive feat.

However, their away results remain lackluster: just one win in their last 12 away matches, with seven of those ending in draws. Nevertheless, Köln's scoring streak on the road commands respect—the team has found the net at least once in nine of their last ten away fixtures. On the flip side, their defense remains vulnerable, and keeping a clean sheet away from home is a tall order for the Billy Goats.

Probable lineups

Leipzig : Gulácsi, Raum, Lukeba, Orban, Baku, Banzuzi, Baumgartner, Romulo, Seiwald, Cardoso, Bakayoko

: Gulácsi, Raum, Lukeba, Orban, Baku, Banzuzi, Baumgartner, Romulo, Seiwald, Cardoso, Bakayoko Köln: Schwäbe, Hansen, Hübers, Husseinbasic, Sebulonsen, Martel, Waldschmidt, Schmid, Kaminski, Bülter, Thielmann

Match facts and head-to-head

Leipzig have won 6 of their last 10 Bundesliga home matches.

Köln have scored in 9 of their last 10 away league games.

Both teams have scored in 6 of Leipzig's last 8 home matches and in 8 of Köln's last 10 away games.

Prediction

Both teams possess attacking potential and regularly find the net in their matches. At the same time, neither Leipzig nor Köln can boast a stable defense. Given the current form and statistics, the most logical pick is to back both teams to score.