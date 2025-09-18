RU RU ES ES FR FR
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Hoffenheim Hoffenheim
Bundesliga Germany (Round 4) 20 sep 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Sinsheim, PreZero Arena
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6
One of the marquee fixtures of Bundesliga Matchday 4 is set for Saturday at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim, where Hoffenheim will host Bayern Munich. I’m backing an outcome in this clash that offers a great chance for success.

Match preview

Hoffenheim have been playing vibrant, attacking football, as seen in their clash with Union where they netted four goals. However, their offensive flair is offset by defensive frailties—Ilzer’s side have conceded two or more goals in seven of their last eight Bundesliga matches. Despite holding sixth place in the standings, home form remains an issue: Hoffenheim have failed to win 11 of their last 12 home league games.

That said, Hoffenheim rarely leave the pitch without scoring. In their last 13 home matches, they have failed to find the net only three times. With creative talents in their ranks capable of troubling even the top clubs, Bayern should not expect an easy ride in this encounter.

Bayern Munich continue their relentless winning run, sitting comfortably atop the Bundesliga table. After three rounds, Kompany’s men lead the league in goals scored and have twice secured victories by a five-goal margin. The Bavarians display tremendous attacking organization and consistently create a flurry of chances, especially on the road.

However, Bayern’s defense has shown cracks. In five of their last seven away games, they have conceded at least once. This suggests that Hoffenheim could well get on the scoresheet despite the visitors’ stature. With both teams focused on attack, this matchup has all the makings of a high-scoring affair.

Probable lineups

  • Hoffenheim: Baumann, Bernardo, Haidari, Granach, Coufal, Toure, Burger, Avdullahu, Kramaric, Lemperle, Asllani
  • Bayern Munich: Neuer, Boey, Tah, Upamecano, Laimer, Dias, Pavlovic, Gnabry, Kimmich, Olise, Kane

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Hoffenheim have won just one of their last 12 Bundesliga home matches
  • Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last 12 league games
  • Both teams have scored in 5 of the last 7 head-to-head Bundesliga meetings

Prediction

Both teams are playing attacking, high-scoring football. Despite Bayern’s obvious superiority in squad depth and current form, the visitors’ defensive lapses and the hosts’ motivation could see both sides find the net.

Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
