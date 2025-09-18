RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Predictions Werder vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 20, 2025

Werder vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 20, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Werder Bremen vs Freiburg prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Werder Bremen Werder Bremen
Bundesliga Germany (Round 4) 20 sep 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Bremen, Wohninvest WESERSTADION
Freiburg Freiburg
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.84
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the matches of Bundesliga’s Matchday 4 will take place on Saturday at the Weserstadion in Bremen, where the local side Werder hosts Freiburg. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, where the odds look promising for a successful punt.

Match preview

Werder heads into this home fixture buoyed by a stunning 4-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach—their first victory of the current campaign. The Bremen outfit now sits mid-table with four points but continues to show inconsistency at home, having won just three of their last eight Bundesliga matches at the Weserstadion. It’s also worth noting that Werder rarely lights up the scoreboard on their own turf.

At the same time, the hosts’ defensive line is starting to show some stability: in four of their last five home outings, Werder kept a clean sheet. However, a packed schedule and ongoing personnel issues at the back could become factors once again. Against a side as organized and attack-minded as Freiburg, this could prove decisive.

Freiburg demonstrated plenty of character in the previous round, snatching a 3-1 victory over Stuttgart by scoring three times in the final ten minutes. That result not only earned Julian Schuster’s squad their first points of the season but also extended their scoring streak to 12 consecutive matches. Defensive frailties, however, persist: they’ve managed just one clean sheet over that stretch.

On the road, Freiburg has been a tough nut to crack—just one defeat in their last eight away Bundesliga outings. Still, their attacking output tends to be modest: usually netting just once or twice, and sometimes failing to score altogether. This makes the clash in Bremen a likely candidate for a low-scoring affair.

Probable line-ups

  • Werder: Backhaus, Agu, Friedl, Koulibaly, Sugawara, Stage, Puertas, Schmid, Linen, Mbangula, Grüll
  • Freiburg: Atubolu, Makengo, Lienhart, Ginter, Kübler, Grifo, Philipp, Osterhage, Eggestein, Beste, Höler

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Werder has kept a clean sheet in four of their last five home Bundesliga matches
  • Freiburg has lost just once in their last eight Bundesliga away games
  • Five of the last seven head-to-head meetings have seen under 3 goals scored

Prediction

Both sides possess a degree of attacking flair, but tend to favor pragmatic football—especially when facing each other. I expect a cautious contest, low on tempo and clear-cut chances.

Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.84
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Wadi Degla FC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 10:00 Wadi Degla vs El-Gaish: Will Wadi Degla extend their winning streak? Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.48 Tala'ea El Gaish Recommended 1xBet
Smouha SC vs Haras El Hodoud prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 13:00 Smouha vs Haras El Hodoud. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 19, 2025 Smouha SC Odds: 1.5 Haras El Hodoud Bet now Mostbet
Al Ahly SC vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 13:00 Al Ahly vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 19, 2025 Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.76 Ceramica Cleopatra Bet now Melbet
Lyon vs Angers prediction Ligue 1 France 19 sep 2025, 14:45 Lyon vs Angers. H2H, line-ups and match prediction — September 19, 2025 Lyon Odds: 1.6 Angers Recommended Melbet
Rio Ave vs FC Porto prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 19 sep 2025, 15:15 Rio Ave vs Porto: Will Porto extend their winning streak? Rio Ave Odds: 1.4 FC Porto Bet now Mostbet
Liverpool vs Everton prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 07:30 Liverpool vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20 September 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.56 Everton Bet now Mostbet
Girona vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 20 sep 2025, 08:00 Girona vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025 Girona Odds: 1.96 Levante Recommended Mostbet
Bologna vs Genoa prediction Serie A Italy 20 sep 2025, 09:00 Bologna vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 20 September 2025 Bologna Odds: 1.86 Genoa Bet now Melbet
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20.09.2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.6 Bayern Munich Bet now Mostbet
Augsburg vs Mainz 05 prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Mainz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.72 Mainz 05 Recommended 1xBet
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Bayern prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 20 September 2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.45 Bayern Munich Bet now Mostbet
West Ham vs Crystal Palace prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 10:00 West Ham vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 20 September 2025 West Ham Odds: 1.76 Crystal Palace Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores