One of the matches of Bundesliga’s Matchday 4 will take place on Saturday at the Weserstadion in Bremen, where the local side Werder hosts Freiburg. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, where the odds look promising for a successful punt.

Match preview

Werder heads into this home fixture buoyed by a stunning 4-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach—their first victory of the current campaign. The Bremen outfit now sits mid-table with four points but continues to show inconsistency at home, having won just three of their last eight Bundesliga matches at the Weserstadion. It’s also worth noting that Werder rarely lights up the scoreboard on their own turf.

At the same time, the hosts’ defensive line is starting to show some stability: in four of their last five home outings, Werder kept a clean sheet. However, a packed schedule and ongoing personnel issues at the back could become factors once again. Against a side as organized and attack-minded as Freiburg, this could prove decisive.

Freiburg demonstrated plenty of character in the previous round, snatching a 3-1 victory over Stuttgart by scoring three times in the final ten minutes. That result not only earned Julian Schuster’s squad their first points of the season but also extended their scoring streak to 12 consecutive matches. Defensive frailties, however, persist: they’ve managed just one clean sheet over that stretch.

On the road, Freiburg has been a tough nut to crack—just one defeat in their last eight away Bundesliga outings. Still, their attacking output tends to be modest: usually netting just once or twice, and sometimes failing to score altogether. This makes the clash in Bremen a likely candidate for a low-scoring affair.

Probable line-ups

Werder : Backhaus, Agu, Friedl, Koulibaly, Sugawara, Stage, Puertas, Schmid, Linen, Mbangula, Grüll

: Backhaus, Agu, Friedl, Koulibaly, Sugawara, Stage, Puertas, Schmid, Linen, Mbangula, Grüll Freiburg: Atubolu, Makengo, Lienhart, Ginter, Kübler, Grifo, Philipp, Osterhage, Eggestein, Beste, Höler

Match facts and head-to-head

Werder has kept a clean sheet in four of their last five home Bundesliga matches

Freiburg has lost just once in their last eight Bundesliga away games

Five of the last seven head-to-head meetings have seen under 3 goals scored

Prediction

Both sides possess a degree of attacking flair, but tend to favor pragmatic football—especially when facing each other. I expect a cautious contest, low on tempo and clear-cut chances.