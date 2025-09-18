Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.72 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Bundesliga Matchday 4 will take place this Saturday at the WWK Arena in Augsburg, where the hosts face off against Mainz. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Augsburg have had a shaky start to the season, suffering back-to-back defeats. Still, they’ve been consistently finding the net, scoring in their last four outings. Defensive issues remain a serious concern: conceding 11 goals in their last five Bundesliga home matches is a worrying statistic.

At home, Augsburg play with plenty of fire, as highlighted by their recent clash against Bayern, where they scored twice. However, their attacking prowess doesn’t make up for their defensive frailties, and the hosts often drop points even when they look sharp going forward.

Mainz haven’t brought much joy to their fans either: after three matchdays, they have just one point and a solitary goal scored. They’ve failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 14 league games. In the previous round, Mainz lost narrowly at home to Leipzig, despite a fairly organized midfield display.

That said, Mainz tend to show more attacking intent away from home. They’ve scored in six of their last eight away matches, and their open style often leads to goal exchanges. Defensive gaps are still prominent, making the visitors vulnerable at the back.

Probable lineups

Augsburg : Damen, Zeziger, Gawelau, Matsima, Rexhbecaj, Rieder, Jakic, Massengo, Wolf, Saad, Kemür

: Damen, Zeziger, Gawelau, Matsima, Rexhbecaj, Rieder, Jakic, Massengo, Wolf, Saad, Kemür Mainz: Zentner, da Costa, Bell, Kohr, Caci, Amiri, Sano, Mwene, Norden, Weiper, Bøving

Match facts and head-to-head

At least three goals were scored in five of Augsburg’s last six Bundesliga matches

Mainz have conceded in 14 straight league games

Both teams have scored in five of the last seven head-to-head meetings

Prediction

Given both teams’ defensive instability and their tendency to attack, this match promises plenty of action. Both sides regularly score and concede, especially at home for Augsburg and on the road for Mainz.