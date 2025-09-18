RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Predictions Augsburg vs Mainz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025

Augsburg vs Mainz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Augsburg vs Mainz 05 prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Augsburg Augsburg
Bundesliga Germany (Round 4) 20 sep 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Augsburg, WWK Arena
Mainz 05 Mainz 05
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.72
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Bundesliga Matchday 4 will take place this Saturday at the WWK Arena in Augsburg, where the hosts face off against Mainz. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Augsburg have had a shaky start to the season, suffering back-to-back defeats. Still, they’ve been consistently finding the net, scoring in their last four outings. Defensive issues remain a serious concern: conceding 11 goals in their last five Bundesliga home matches is a worrying statistic.

At home, Augsburg play with plenty of fire, as highlighted by their recent clash against Bayern, where they scored twice. However, their attacking prowess doesn’t make up for their defensive frailties, and the hosts often drop points even when they look sharp going forward.

Mainz haven’t brought much joy to their fans either: after three matchdays, they have just one point and a solitary goal scored. They’ve failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 14 league games. In the previous round, Mainz lost narrowly at home to Leipzig, despite a fairly organized midfield display.

That said, Mainz tend to show more attacking intent away from home. They’ve scored in six of their last eight away matches, and their open style often leads to goal exchanges. Defensive gaps are still prominent, making the visitors vulnerable at the back.

Probable lineups

  • Augsburg: Damen, Zeziger, Gawelau, Matsima, Rexhbecaj, Rieder, Jakic, Massengo, Wolf, Saad, Kemür
  • Mainz: Zentner, da Costa, Bell, Kohr, Caci, Amiri, Sano, Mwene, Norden, Weiper, Bøving

Match facts and head-to-head

  • At least three goals were scored in five of Augsburg’s last six Bundesliga matches
  • Mainz have conceded in 14 straight league games
  • Both teams have scored in five of the last seven head-to-head meetings

Prediction

Given both teams’ defensive instability and their tendency to attack, this match promises plenty of action. Both sides regularly score and concede, especially at home for Augsburg and on the road for Mainz.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.72
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Wadi Degla FC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 10:00 Wadi Degla vs El-Gaish: Will Wadi Degla extend their winning streak? Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.48 Tala'ea El Gaish Recommended 1xBet
Smouha SC vs Haras El Hodoud prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 13:00 Smouha vs Haras El Hodoud. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 19, 2025 Smouha SC Odds: 1.5 Haras El Hodoud Bet now Mostbet
Al Ahly SC vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 13:00 Al Ahly vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 19, 2025 Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.76 Ceramica Cleopatra Bet now Melbet
Goztepe vs Besiktas prediction Super Lig Turkey 19 sep 2025, 13:00 Göztepe vs Beşiktaş prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 19 September 2025 Goztepe Odds: 1.73 Besiktas Recommended Mostbet
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Al-Hilal prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 19 sep 2025, 14:00 Al-Ahli vs Al-Hilal prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 19, 2025 Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.68 Al-Hilal Bet now 1xBet
VfB Stuttgart vs St. Pauli prediction Bundesliga Germany 19 sep 2025, 14:30 Stuttgart vs St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 19, 2025 VfB Stuttgart Odds: 1.65 St. Pauli Bet now Melbet
Lyon vs Angers prediction Ligue 1 France 19 sep 2025, 14:45 Lyon vs Angers. H2H, line-ups and match prediction — September 19, 2025 Lyon Odds: 1.6 Angers Recommended Melbet
Lecce vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy 19 sep 2025, 14:45 Lecce vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 19, 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.5 Cagliari Bet now Melbet
Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich prediction EFL Championship 19 sep 2025, 15:00 Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 19 September 2025 Middlesbrough Odds: 1.46 West Bromwich Bet now 1xBet
Real Betis vs Real Sociedad prediction LaLiga Spain 19 sep 2025, 15:00 Betis vs Real Sociedad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 19, 2025 Real Betis Odds: 1.55 Real Sociedad Recommended 1xBet
Rio Ave vs FC Porto prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 19 sep 2025, 15:15 Rio Ave vs Porto: Will Porto extend their winning streak? Rio Ave Odds: 1.4 FC Porto Bet now Mostbet
Liverpool vs Everton prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 07:30 Liverpool vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20 September 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.56 Everton Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores