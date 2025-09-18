Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.68 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matches of La Liga's Matchday 5 will take place on Saturday at the Mendizorrotza Stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, where the local side Alaves will host Sevilla. Here’s a betting tip on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Alaves have made an assured start to the season, collecting 7 points from their first 4 matches. The team has performed consistently both at home and away, as evidenced by their recent victory over Athletic in Bilbao. In their last seven La Liga outings, the Basques have suffered just one defeat, and their defense has been solid—conceding no more than one goal in three of their four league games so far.

Alaves are particularly formidable at home, where they remain unbeaten in their last six matches. Eduardo Coudet’s squad plays pragmatically, focusing on defensive organization and making the most of their limited attacking chances—a formula that’s delivering results.

Sevilla have somewhat improved after a poor start, but overall remain inconsistent. They lost their opening two games, then beat Girona and drew with Elche, narrowly escaping defeat in the dying moments. Defensive frailties are a major concern—Sevilla have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six La Liga matches.

On the road, Sevilla have struggled badly: six defeats in their last seven away games in La Liga raise alarms ahead of their trip to Vitoria. It’s also worth noting that Matias Almeida’s side often have trouble in the first halves and rarely take the lead before the break.

Probable lineups

Alaves : Sivera, Garces, Jony, Tenaglia, Diarra, Blanco, Guridi, Ibanez, Alena, Mariano, Vicente

: Sivera, Garces, Jony, Tenaglia, Diarra, Blanco, Guridi, Ibanez, Alena, Mariano, Vicente Sevilla: Nyland, Marcao, Azpilicueta, Nianzou, Mendy, Vargas, Agoume, Gudelj, Sanchez, Gonzalez, Romero

Match facts and head-to-head

Alaves are unbeaten against Sevilla in their last six La Liga meetings

In seven of Alaves’ last ten matches, at least one team failed to score

Sevilla have lost six of their last seven away matches in La Liga

Prediction

Alaves’ current form and home record give them the edge. The team consistently picks up points and looks confident on their own turf. Considering Sevilla’s poor away run, the recommended bet is: Alaves to win with a (0) handicap at odds of 1.68.