One of the fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 5 will take place on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, where the hosts, Real Madrid, will take on Espanyol. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Real Madrid have made a commanding start to the new season and, after just four rounds, sit atop the La Liga table. Xabi Alonso's squad have shown consistency and results both at home and away, winning all four opening matches. Madrid's defense is well-organized, rarely allowing opponents to dictate play, and they regularly capitalize on their chances.

At the Santiago Bernabéu, Real are on a six-game winning streak, though the team rarely scores more than two goals, preferring to conserve energy. With European matches on the horizon, it's unlikely they'll go for a rout, but a confident win is very much within reach.

Espanyol have been a pleasant surprise in the early stages of the season, collecting 10 points from four matches to break into the top three. Their performance last round was particularly impressive, as the Catalans, down to ten men for the second half, completed a dramatic comeback against Mallorca. However, it's worth noting that three of their four matches were at home, and their only away fixture ended in a draw.

The Catalans have shown defensive frailties on the road—conceding regularly and now on a run of five away games without a win. Against a side like Real Madrid, it will be tough for them to even pick up a point, especially considering their personnel issues and the pressure on their back line.

Probable lineups

Real Madrid : Courtois, Carreras, Asensio, Militão, Carvajal, Díaz, Tchouaméni, Güler, Ceballos, Mbappé, Vinícius

: Courtois, Carreras, Asensio, Militão, Carvajal, Díaz, Tchouaméni, Güler, Ceballos, Mbappé, Vinícius Espanyol: Dmitrovic, Calero, El-Hilali, Romero, Cabrera, Expósito, González, Lozano, Dolan, Fernández, Puado

Match facts and head-to-head

Real have won each of their last 10 home matches against Espanyol

In 9 of those meetings, Madrid claimed victory by at least a 2-goal margin

Espanyol are winless in their last 5 La Liga away games

Prediction

Form and stats clearly favor the hosts. Real shine at the Bernabéu, and Espanyol will struggle to even keep things competitive. The pick here is a Real Madrid win with a -1.5 handicap at 1.68.