RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Real Madrid vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025

Real Madrid vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid vs Espanyol prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Real Madrid Real Madrid
LaLiga Spain (Round 5) 20 sep 2025, 10:15
- : -
Spain, Madrid, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Espanyol Espanyol
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.68
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 5 will take place on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, where the hosts, Real Madrid, will take on Espanyol. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Real Madrid have made a commanding start to the new season and, after just four rounds, sit atop the La Liga table. Xabi Alonso's squad have shown consistency and results both at home and away, winning all four opening matches. Madrid's defense is well-organized, rarely allowing opponents to dictate play, and they regularly capitalize on their chances.

At the Santiago Bernabéu, Real are on a six-game winning streak, though the team rarely scores more than two goals, preferring to conserve energy. With European matches on the horizon, it's unlikely they'll go for a rout, but a confident win is very much within reach.

Espanyol have been a pleasant surprise in the early stages of the season, collecting 10 points from four matches to break into the top three. Their performance last round was particularly impressive, as the Catalans, down to ten men for the second half, completed a dramatic comeback against Mallorca. However, it's worth noting that three of their four matches were at home, and their only away fixture ended in a draw.

The Catalans have shown defensive frailties on the road—conceding regularly and now on a run of five away games without a win. Against a side like Real Madrid, it will be tough for them to even pick up a point, especially considering their personnel issues and the pressure on their back line.

Probable lineups

  • Real Madrid: Courtois, Carreras, Asensio, Militão, Carvajal, Díaz, Tchouaméni, Güler, Ceballos, Mbappé, Vinícius
  • Espanyol: Dmitrovic, Calero, El-Hilali, Romero, Cabrera, Expósito, González, Lozano, Dolan, Fernández, Puado

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Real have won each of their last 10 home matches against Espanyol
  • In 9 of those meetings, Madrid claimed victory by at least a 2-goal margin
  • Espanyol are winless in their last 5 La Liga away games

Prediction

Form and stats clearly favor the hosts. Real shine at the Bernabéu, and Espanyol will struggle to even keep things competitive. The pick here is a Real Madrid win with a -1.5 handicap at 1.68.

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.68
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Wadi Degla FC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 10:00 Wadi Degla vs El-Gaish: Will Wadi Degla extend their winning streak? Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.48 Tala'ea El Gaish Recommended 1xBet
Smouha SC vs Haras El Hodoud prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 13:00 Smouha vs Haras El Hodoud. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 19, 2025 Smouha SC Odds: 1.5 Haras El Hodoud Bet now Mostbet
Al Ahly SC vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 13:00 Al Ahly vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 19, 2025 Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.76 Ceramica Cleopatra Bet now Melbet
Goztepe vs Besiktas prediction Super Lig Turkey 19 sep 2025, 13:00 Göztepe vs Beşiktaş prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 19 September 2025 Goztepe Odds: 1.73 Besiktas Recommended Mostbet
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Al-Hilal prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 19 sep 2025, 14:00 Al-Ahli vs Al-Hilal prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 19, 2025 Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.68 Al-Hilal Bet now 1xBet
VfB Stuttgart vs St. Pauli prediction Bundesliga Germany 19 sep 2025, 14:30 Stuttgart vs St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 19, 2025 VfB Stuttgart Odds: 1.65 St. Pauli Bet now Melbet
Lyon vs Angers prediction Ligue 1 France 19 sep 2025, 14:45 Lyon vs Angers. H2H, line-ups and match prediction — September 19, 2025 Lyon Odds: 1.6 Angers Recommended Melbet
Lecce vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy 19 sep 2025, 14:45 Lecce vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 19, 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.5 Cagliari Bet now Melbet
Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich prediction EFL Championship 19 sep 2025, 15:00 Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 19 September 2025 Middlesbrough Odds: 1.46 West Bromwich Bet now 1xBet
Real Betis vs Real Sociedad prediction LaLiga Spain 19 sep 2025, 15:00 Betis vs Real Sociedad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 19, 2025 Real Betis Odds: 1.55 Real Sociedad Recommended 1xBet
Rio Ave vs FC Porto prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 19 sep 2025, 15:15 Rio Ave vs Porto: Will Porto extend their winning streak? Rio Ave Odds: 1.4 FC Porto Bet now Mostbet
Liverpool vs Everton prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 07:30 Liverpool vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20 September 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.56 Everton Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores