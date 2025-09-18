RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Girona vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025

Girona vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Girona vs Levante prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Girona Girona
LaLiga Spain (Round 5) 20 sep 2025, 08:00
- : -
Spain, Girona, Estadi Municipal de Montilivi
Levante Levante
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.96
One of the matches of La Liga's Matchday 5 will take place this Saturday at the Montilivi Stadium in Girona, where the home side Girona hosts Levante. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, as the odds for success look promising.

Match preview

Girona managed to snap a three-game losing streak by drawing away against Celta. However, the Catalans let victory slip away in the dying seconds, conceding from the penalty spot. Despite earning their first points of the season, the team still fails to please their fans with either consistency or attacking prowess.

At home, Girona have lost four consecutive La Liga matches, scoring no more than one goal per game. Their defense remains a weak spot—11 goals conceded since the start of the season. With the relegation battle looming, it’s crucial for the team to improve their results in home fixtures.

Levante also endured a tough start to the campaign and only picked up their first points last round, drawing 2-2 with Betis. The Valencians were actually 2-0 up but squandered their lead in the second half. The team shows attacking intent but suffers from a porous defense, conceding at least twice in every one of the first four rounds.

Levante’s away form is particularly concerning: just 3 wins in their last 25 La Liga road games. Nevertheless, the club is consistently involved in high-scoring encounters—7 of the last 8 matches have featured three or more goals. This makes them an unpredictable yet dangerous attacking opponent.

Probable lineups

  • Girona: Gazzaniga, Witsel, Moreno, Reis, Martinez, Blind, Martin, Roca, Unai, Asprilla, Vanat
  • Levante: Ryan, Sanchez, Elgezabal, Toljan, Moreno, Olasagasti, Martinez, Rey, Alvarez, Eyong, Romero

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Girona have lost 4 home matches in a row in La Liga
  • Levante have conceded at least 2 goals in every round this season
  • Both teams have scored in 10 of Levante’s last 12 league matches

Prediction

Both sides are eager to claim their first win of the season and will likely focus on attack. Girona tend to be more prolific at home, while Levante almost always make defensive blunders. A bet on "Over 2.5 goals" looks justified.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.96
Comments
