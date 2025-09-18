Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.56 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matchups of Premier League Round 5 will unfold this Saturday at Anfield, where hosts Liverpool welcome Everton. This will be the 244th official Merseyside derby, and both teams come into it in excellent form. We offer a goal prediction with strong odds and real prospects for success.

Match preview

Under Arne Slot, Liverpool have made a truly impressive start to the season. Four wins from four, including victories over Arsenal and Newcastle, underline their serious title ambitions. The team plays aggressive attacking football but remains shaky at the back — Liverpool have conceded in five of their last six home games.

Their commitment to attacking football is paying off — Salah, Wirtz, and Ekitike are all in great form. However, many victories are hard-fought and often clinched in the dying moments. This could be a worrying sign ahead of the derby, where the opponent knows how to absorb pressure and hit back.

Everton have started the season far better than expected and currently sit in the upper half of the table. After losing the opener, David Moyes' side have picked up 7 points in three games, including two wins and a clean sheet against Aston Villa. The Toffees have tightened up defensively — five clean sheets in their last six Premier League matches.

However, their attack doesn't look as menacing, and they often have to battle hard for their chances. Everton’s away record at Anfield is poor, but their current form offers hope for at least a draw. The key will be not conceding early and preventing Liverpool from setting a relentless tempo.

Probable lineups

Liverpool : Alisson Becker, Kerkez, Konate, Van Dijk, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Gravenberch, Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike

: Alisson Becker, Kerkez, Konate, Van Dijk, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Gravenberch, Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike Everton: Pickford, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Gueye, Garner, Grealish, Dewsbury-Hall, Iroegbunam, Beto, Ndiaye

Match facts and head-to-head

Liverpool have beaten Everton six times in their last seven meetings at Anfield.

Everton have failed to score in 5 of their last 6 away Premier League derbies against Liverpool.

In 5 of Everton’s last 6 Premier League matches, at least one team has kept a clean sheet.

Prediction

Liverpool are clear favourites for the derby, and their early-season form backs that up. But Everton have improved defensively and have already shown they can frustrate top sides. Expect few chances for the visitors, so a bet on "Under 3.5 goals" at odds of 1.56 looks like a solid play.