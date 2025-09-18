RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Liverpool vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20 September 2025

Liverpool vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Liverpool vs Everton prediction Photo: nbcsports.com / Author unknown
Liverpool Liverpool
English Premier League (Round 5) 20 sep 2025, 07:30
- : -
England, Liverpool, Anfield
Everton Everton
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.56
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the matchups of Premier League Round 5 will unfold this Saturday at Anfield, where hosts Liverpool welcome Everton. This will be the 244th official Merseyside derby, and both teams come into it in excellent form. We offer a goal prediction with strong odds and real prospects for success.

Match preview

Under Arne Slot, Liverpool have made a truly impressive start to the season. Four wins from four, including victories over Arsenal and Newcastle, underline their serious title ambitions. The team plays aggressive attacking football but remains shaky at the back — Liverpool have conceded in five of their last six home games.

Their commitment to attacking football is paying off — Salah, Wirtz, and Ekitike are all in great form. However, many victories are hard-fought and often clinched in the dying moments. This could be a worrying sign ahead of the derby, where the opponent knows how to absorb pressure and hit back.

Everton have started the season far better than expected and currently sit in the upper half of the table. After losing the opener, David Moyes' side have picked up 7 points in three games, including two wins and a clean sheet against Aston Villa. The Toffees have tightened up defensively — five clean sheets in their last six Premier League matches.

However, their attack doesn't look as menacing, and they often have to battle hard for their chances. Everton’s away record at Anfield is poor, but their current form offers hope for at least a draw. The key will be not conceding early and preventing Liverpool from setting a relentless tempo.

Probable lineups

  • Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Kerkez, Konate, Van Dijk, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Gravenberch, Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike
  • Everton: Pickford, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Gueye, Garner, Grealish, Dewsbury-Hall, Iroegbunam, Beto, Ndiaye

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Liverpool have beaten Everton six times in their last seven meetings at Anfield.
  • Everton have failed to score in 5 of their last 6 away Premier League derbies against Liverpool.
  • In 5 of Everton’s last 6 Premier League matches, at least one team has kept a clean sheet.

Prediction

Liverpool are clear favourites for the derby, and their early-season form backs that up. But Everton have improved defensively and have already shown they can frustrate top sides. Expect few chances for the visitors, so a bet on "Under 3.5 goals" at odds of 1.56 looks like a solid play.

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.56
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Wadi Degla FC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 10:00 Wadi Degla vs El-Gaish: Will Wadi Degla extend their winning streak? Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.48 Tala'ea El Gaish Recommended 1xBet
Smouha SC vs Haras El Hodoud prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 13:00 Smouha vs Haras El Hodoud. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 19, 2025 Smouha SC Odds: 1.5 Haras El Hodoud Bet now Mostbet
Al Ahly SC vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 13:00 Al Ahly vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 19, 2025 Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.76 Ceramica Cleopatra Bet now Melbet
Goztepe vs Besiktas prediction Super Lig Turkey 19 sep 2025, 13:00 Göztepe vs Beşiktaş prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 19 September 2025 Goztepe Odds: 1.73 Besiktas Recommended Mostbet
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Al-Hilal prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 19 sep 2025, 14:00 Al-Ahli vs Al-Hilal prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 19, 2025 Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.68 Al-Hilal Bet now 1xBet
VfB Stuttgart vs St. Pauli prediction Bundesliga Germany 19 sep 2025, 14:30 Stuttgart vs St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 19, 2025 VfB Stuttgart Odds: 1.65 St. Pauli Bet now Melbet
Lyon vs Angers prediction Ligue 1 France 19 sep 2025, 14:45 Lyon vs Angers. H2H, line-ups and match prediction — September 19, 2025 Lyon Odds: 1.6 Angers Recommended Melbet
Lecce vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy 19 sep 2025, 14:45 Lecce vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 19, 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.5 Cagliari Bet now Melbet
Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich prediction EFL Championship 19 sep 2025, 15:00 Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 19 September 2025 Middlesbrough Odds: 1.46 West Bromwich Bet now 1xBet
Real Betis vs Real Sociedad prediction LaLiga Spain 19 sep 2025, 15:00 Betis vs Real Sociedad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 19, 2025 Real Betis Odds: 1.55 Real Sociedad Recommended 1xBet
Rio Ave vs FC Porto prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 19 sep 2025, 15:15 Rio Ave vs Porto: Will Porto extend their winning streak? Rio Ave Odds: 1.4 FC Porto Bet now Mostbet
Girona vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 20 sep 2025, 08:00 Girona vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025 Girona Odds: 1.96 Levante Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores