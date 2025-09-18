RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Udinese vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025

Udinese vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Udinese vs AC Milan prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
Udinese Udinese
Serie A Italy (Round 4) 20 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy, Udine, Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli
AC Milan AC Milan
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.92
One of the fixtures of Serie A matchday 4 will take place this Saturday at the Bluenergy Arena in Udine, where local side Udinese faces off against Milan. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Udinese have looked solid in their last two outings, picking up maximum points and tightening up at the back. Their win over Pisa gave them much-needed momentum, but their home form remains a concern—six games without a win, hampered by poor finishing.

Despite their attacking intent, Udinese struggle to convert chances and rarely score more than one goal. At home, they too often allow opponents to play with freedom, especially against higher-level sides. Such instability could prove decisive against Milan.

Milan are gradually finding their rhythm, shrugging off a sluggish start to the season. Allegri’s men are displaying strong chemistry, and their narrow victory over Bologna underlined their maturity and discipline. The league table doesn’t do justice to the Rossoneri’s real potential, with plenty of room for growth ahead.

On the road, Milan play boldly and usually find the net—they rarely leave the pitch without scoring. However, defensive frailties persist: lapses in concentration and costly mistakes still plague the squad. In these circumstances, Milan rely heavily on their attack, and the Udinese clash could be another showcase for their offensive style.

Probable lineups

  • Udinese: Sava, Kristensen, Solé, Bertola, Ehizibue, Piotrowski, Karlström, Atta, Camara, Bravo, Davis
  • Milan: Terracciano, Gabbia, Tomori, Pavlovic, Estupiñán, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Saelemaekers, Loftus-Cheek, Jiménez

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Milan have won 5 of their last 7 away matches in Serie A.
  • Udinese are winless at home in their last 6 league games.
  • Both teams have scored in 4 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings.

Prediction

These teams have contrasting styles, but share an open approach and defensive inconsistency. Milan almost always create chances in the opposition box, while Udinese are more than capable of punishing mistakes. Notably, both sides will be without their first-choice goalkeepers. Maignan is out injured, while Maduka Okoye is suspended. Back "both teams to score" at odds of 1.92.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.92
