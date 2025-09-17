RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions Al Ahly vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 19, 2025

Al Ahly vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 19, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Al Ahly SC vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Al Ahly SC Al Ahly SC
Premier League Egypt (Round 7) 19 sep 2025, 13:00
- : -
Egypt,
Ceramica Cleopatra Ceramica Cleopatra
Review Lineup H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 7th round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Friday at the Al Salam Stadium, where the capital's Al Ahly will host Ceramica Cleopatra. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, offering strong odds of success.

Match preview

Al Ahly currently sit 16th, and the start of the season has been disappointing for the reigning giants of Egyptian football. The team has collected just 6 points from five rounds and has already suffered a home defeat—an unusual occurrence for a club of their stature. Despite their experience and tradition, current form raises concerns—especially up front, where scoring alternates with goalless outings.

Nevertheless, Al Ahly boast a massive advantage in head-to-head meetings: 10 wins in their last 12 encounters against Ceramica. This inspires confidence heading into the new match, especially given their ability to turn around even the toughest scenarios at home. The main task is to restore defensive stability to avoid dropping points again.

Ceramica Cleopatra are enjoying a much more successful start and currently sit 4th in the table. The team has notched up three wins in five matches, with a remarkably solid defense—just two goals conceded. They’ve also looked composed on the road: a draw and a win show they don’t falter away from home and can maintain their focus.

Ceramica’s main strengths are discipline and the ability to capitalize on limited chances. Maher’s men play calculated football, rarely engaging in open, end-to-end battles, but are ruthless in punishing opponents’ mistakes. Against Al Ahly, the visitors will try to use the hosts’ pressure against them, relying on sharp counter-attacks.

Probable lineups

  • Al Ahly: El Shenawy, Fouad, Ramadan, Dari, Kamal, Ben Romdhane, Dieng, Bencharki, Zizo, Trezeguet, Gradishar
  • Ceramica Cleopatra: Bassam, Hani, Samir, Nabil, El-Saed, El-Solia, Amr, Issa, Belhadji, Mukka, Lakay

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Al Ahly have won 10 of their last 12 matches against Ceramica.
  • Ceramica have kept clean sheets in five consecutive away league matches.
  • Each of Al Ahly’s last three home Premier League games have seen under 2.5 goals scored.

Prediction

Al Ahly will be forced to take the initiative and capitalize on their home advantage, but the team’s current condition doesn’t inspire much confidence. Ceramica are stable and disciplined, and their solid defense could seriously trouble the hosts.

