Dailysports Predictions Football Pro League Saudi Arabia Predictions Al-Ahli vs Al-Hilal prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 19, 2025

Al-Ahli vs Al-Hilal prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 19, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Al-Hilal prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Al-Ahli Jeddah Al-Ahli Jeddah
Pro League Saudi Arabia (Round 3) 19 sep 2025, 14:00
- : -
Saudi Arabia, Jeddah, Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal
Al-Hilal Al-Hilal
One of the headline fixtures of the Saudi Pro League’s third round is set for Friday at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, where local powerhouse Al-Ahli will host league giants Al-Hilal. Here’s a betting tip for this clash, offering a promising chance of success.

Match preview

Under Matthias Jaissle, Al-Ahli are enjoying a resurgence—unbeaten in their last six matches and showing real character in the AFC Champions League, coming back from 0-2 down against Nasaf to win 4-2. The club is making full use of Riyad Mahrez’s attacking flair and new signing Enzo Millot, with Demiral and Ibañez remaining defensive pillars. However, league goal-scoring has been a concern: just one goal in two rounds, clearly below the club’s lofty ambitions.

That said, Al-Ahli will be buoyed by their recent head-to-head success: in their last two games against Al-Hilal, the Jeddah side netted three times in each. Playing at home, they’re sure to come out aggressively and press high, but must improve their finishing—otherwise, even home advantage might not save them from dropping points.

Al-Hilal, managed by Simone Inzaghi, are also unbeaten so far and picked up a win in the AFC Champions League over Al-Duhail (2-1). In the league, the Riyadh club started with a win and a draw, displaying fluid attacking play and solid midfield balance. The team’s strength lies in its versatility: Núñez, Malcom, and Neves form a trio capable of breaking down any defense.

Their weak spot could be at the back: João Cancelo’s injury has put his participation in doubt, reducing their options on the flank. Nevertheless, Al-Hilal remain favorites on the road, with their experience and squad depth able to offset personnel losses. If they take their chances, the visitors are well positioned to leave Jeddah with all three points.

Probable lineups

  • Al-Ahli: Mendy, Majrashi, Demiral, Ibañez, Hawsawi, Kessié, Al-Johani, Al-Buraikan, Millot, Mahrez, Toney
  • Al-Hilal: Bono, Al-Yami, Tambakti, Koulibaly, Hernández, Milinković-Savić, Neves, Al-Dawsari, Malcom, Núñez, Al-Dawsari

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Al-Ahli are unbeaten in six consecutive matches across all competitions.
  • Al-Hilal have won three league titles in the past five years.
  • In their last ten head-to-head meetings, Al-Hilal have six wins and two draws.

Prediction

Al-Ahli have the home advantage and fresh confidence after their Asian comeback, but their poor finishing in the league is a concern. Al-Hilal, meanwhile, boast a more balanced attack and enough experience to handle even aggressive pressing from the hosts. The pick here: “Total goals under 3.5.”

