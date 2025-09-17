RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Super Lig Turkey Predictions Göztepe vs Beşiktaş prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 19 September 2025

Göztepe vs Beşiktaş prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 19 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Goztepe vs Besiktas prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Goztepe Goztepe
Super Lig Turkey (Round 6) 19 sep 2025, 13:00
- : -
Turkiye, Izmir, Gursel Aksel Stadium
Besiktas Besiktas
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.73
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 6th round of the Turkish Super Lig will take place on Friday at the "Gürsel Aksel Stadium" in Izmir, where local side Göztepe host Istanbul giants Beşiktaş. The clash promises to be a fiery one: the hosts remain unbeaten, while the visitors are just beginning to find their rhythm under the guidance of Sergen Yalçın. I'm backing goals in this encounter, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

Stanimir Stoilov's team have started the season confidently, remaining one of only three unbeaten sides in the league alongside powerhouses Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe. However, the main issue is their tendency to draw: both home matches so far have ended all square. Göztepe display defensive discipline and the ability to create chances even under pressure, but often lack the cutting edge needed to claim victory.

On the other hand, their positive record against Beşiktaş adds a boost of confidence. Last season, they defeated the "Black Eagles" twice and drew once, meaning they're psychologically prepared for this contest. The key for the hosts is to turn resilience into results and finally reward their fans with a home win.

Sergen Yalçın's men endured a turbulent start, but a 2-1 win over Başakşehir restored belief and marked the first triumph under the new coach. Beşiktaş showed character, staging a late comeback—crucial from a psychological standpoint. Now, the club needs to prove their progress away from home, where their results have left much to be desired so far.

Squad issues complicate things: Körkçü is suspended, while Ndidi and Hekimoğlu are sidelined with injuries. Nevertheless, Beşiktaş remain a side packed with individually gifted players capable of deciding any episode. The key will be their attacking play, with special hopes pinned on Traoré and Türek.

Probable lineups

  • Göztepe: Lis, Bayır, Heliton, Bokele, Kurtulan, Raldni, Dennis, Cerny, Olaytan, Janderson, Juan
  • Beşiktaş: Günok, Sazdağı, Djalo, Uduokhai, Jurasek, Yılmaz, Uçan, Cerny, Silva, Türek, Abraham

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Göztepe are unbeaten in their first 5 matches of the new season (2 wins and 3 draws).
  • Beşiktaş have won only one league match under Yalçın so far.
  • Last season, Göztepe beat Beşiktaş twice and drew once.

Prediction

Göztepe are consistent and know how to put up a fight against even the strongest opponents, but often lack the composure to win tight matches. Beşiktaş, meanwhile, have gained a psychological boost after their comeback, yet away struggles and squad absences remain an issue. I expect a cautious game with chances for both sides and back "Both teams to score" as my pick.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.73
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Tai Po vs Macarthur FC prediction AFC Champions League Two 18 sep 2025, 06:00 Tai Po vs Macarthur prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 18 September 2025 Tai Po Odds: 1.8 Macarthur FC Recommended 1xBet
Selangor vs Bangkok United prediction AFC Champions League Two 18 sep 2025, 06:00 Selangor vs Bangkok United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 18, 2025 Selangor Odds: 1.6 Bangkok United Bet now Mostbet
Kaya FC vs Tampines Rovers FC prediction AFC Champions League Two 18 sep 2025, 06:00 Kaya vs Tampines Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 18 September 2025 Kaya FC Odds: 1.5 Tampines Rovers FC Bet now Mostbet
Beijing Guoan vs Cong An Ha Noi prediction AFC Champions League Two 18 sep 2025, 08:15 Beijing Guoan vs Cong An: Who will kick off AFC Champions League 2 with a win? Beijing Guoan Odds: 1.67 Cong An Ha Noi Recommended Mostbet
Persib Bandung vs Lion City Sailors FC prediction AFC Champions League Two 18 sep 2025, 08:15 Persib vs Lion City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 18, 2025 Persib Bandung Odds: 1.58 Lion City Sailors FC Bet now Melbet
Ismaily SC vs Zamalek SC prediction Premier League Egypt 18 sep 2025, 10:00 Ismaily vs Zamalek prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 18 September 2025 Ismaily SC Odds: 1.5 Zamalek SC Bet now Melbet
FC Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Champions League 18 sep 2025, 12:45 Copenhagen vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18 September 2025 FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.65 Bayer Leverkusen Recommended Melbet
Club Brugge vs Monaco prediction Champions League 18 sep 2025, 12:45 Brugge - Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 18, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.69 Monaco Bet now Mostbet
Club Brugge vs Monaco prediction Champions League 18 sep 2025, 12:45 Brugge vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 18, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.64 Monaco Bet now Melbet
Pyramids FC vs ZED FC prediction Premier League Egypt 18 sep 2025, 13:00 Pyramids vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 18, 2025 Pyramids FC Odds: 1.61 ZED FC Recommended Melbet
Al Ittihad Alexandria vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction Premier League Egypt 18 sep 2025, 13:00 Al-Ittihad vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 18, 2025 Al Ittihad Alexandria Odds: 1.6 Kahraba Ismailia Bet now 1xBet
Manchester City vs SSC Napoli prediction Champions League 18 sep 2025, 15:00 Manchester City vs Napoli: Will Man City kick off the new Champions League season with a win? Manchester City Odds: 1.64 SSC Napoli Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores