One of the fixtures of the 6th round of the Turkish Super Lig will take place on Friday at the "Gürsel Aksel Stadium" in Izmir, where local side Göztepe host Istanbul giants Beşiktaş. The clash promises to be a fiery one: the hosts remain unbeaten, while the visitors are just beginning to find their rhythm under the guidance of Sergen Yalçın. I'm backing goals in this encounter, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

Stanimir Stoilov's team have started the season confidently, remaining one of only three unbeaten sides in the league alongside powerhouses Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe. However, the main issue is their tendency to draw: both home matches so far have ended all square. Göztepe display defensive discipline and the ability to create chances even under pressure, but often lack the cutting edge needed to claim victory.

On the other hand, their positive record against Beşiktaş adds a boost of confidence. Last season, they defeated the "Black Eagles" twice and drew once, meaning they're psychologically prepared for this contest. The key for the hosts is to turn resilience into results and finally reward their fans with a home win.

Sergen Yalçın's men endured a turbulent start, but a 2-1 win over Başakşehir restored belief and marked the first triumph under the new coach. Beşiktaş showed character, staging a late comeback—crucial from a psychological standpoint. Now, the club needs to prove their progress away from home, where their results have left much to be desired so far.

Squad issues complicate things: Körkçü is suspended, while Ndidi and Hekimoğlu are sidelined with injuries. Nevertheless, Beşiktaş remain a side packed with individually gifted players capable of deciding any episode. The key will be their attacking play, with special hopes pinned on Traoré and Türek.

Probable lineups

Göztepe : Lis, Bayır, Heliton, Bokele, Kurtulan, Raldni, Dennis, Cerny, Olaytan, Janderson, Juan

: Lis, Bayır, Heliton, Bokele, Kurtulan, Raldni, Dennis, Cerny, Olaytan, Janderson, Juan Beşiktaş: Günok, Sazdağı, Djalo, Uduokhai, Jurasek, Yılmaz, Uçan, Cerny, Silva, Türek, Abraham

Match facts and head-to-head

Göztepe are unbeaten in their first 5 matches of the new season (2 wins and 3 draws).

Beşiktaş have won only one league match under Yalçın so far.

Last season, Göztepe beat Beşiktaş twice and drew once.

Prediction

Göztepe are consistent and know how to put up a fight against even the strongest opponents, but often lack the composure to win tight matches. Beşiktaş, meanwhile, have gained a psychological boost after their comeback, yet away struggles and squad absences remain an issue. I expect a cautious game with chances for both sides and back "Both teams to score" as my pick.