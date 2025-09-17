RU RU ES ES FR FR
Stuttgart vs St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 19, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
VfB Stuttgart vs St. Pauli prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
VfB Stuttgart VfB Stuttgart
Bundesliga Germany (Round 4) 19 sep 2025, 14:30
- : -
Germany, Stuttgart, Stuttgart Arena
St. Pauli St. Pauli
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures of Matchday 4 in the German championship will take place on Friday at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart, where the local side Stuttgart will host St. Pauli. This clash promises to be a tense affair, with the hosts eager to snap a disappointing run, while the visitors are among the early-season frontrunners. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter with solid chances for a positive result.

Match preview

The Swabians have had a shaky start to the season: the team has already suffered two defeats, including a setback in Freiburg, where they conceded three times in the closing stages. Nevertheless, Stuttgart continue to find the net, extending their scoring streak in the Bundesliga to six matches. Their main issue is their poor home form, having lost six of their last eight home games—something that seriously impacts the team’s confidence.

Hoeneß’s side are dealing with some squad absences: Undav and Silas will be unavailable in attack, limiting their options up front. Still, Demirović and Leweling remain at their disposal—both capable of producing moments of individual brilliance. The hosts’ success will largely depend on how well they can maintain their focus until the final whistle.

The Hamburg-based club have hit a rich vein of form, already picking up back-to-back wins—something they haven’t done in the Bundesliga for a while. Blessin’s team are bold going forward: at least two goals scored in four of their last five matches highlight their attacking efficiency. In the table, St. Pauli have settled into the top four, which only boosts the squad’s confidence.

St. Pauli have also shown maturity on the road—just one defeat in their last six away fixtures, including a spirited display even against Bayern. The team knows how to play pragmatically when needed and expertly exploit the opponent’s weaknesses. In Stuttgart, the visitors will likely focus on quick transitions and making the most of set pieces.

Probable line-ups

  • Stuttgart: Nübel, Mittelstädt, Jehl, Chabot, Vagnoman, El-Hannous, Stiller, Bouanani, Karazor, Leweling, Demirović
  • St. Pauli: Vasilj, Wahl, Smith, Dźwigała, Pyrka, Sands, Sinani, Fujita, Oppie, Untonji, Pereira Lage

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Stuttgart have lost 6 of their last 8 Bundesliga home matches.
  • St. Pauli are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 away league games.
  • Last season, St. Pauli beat Stuttgart away 1-0.

Prediction

Stuttgart have defensive issues and often struggle to maintain a high tempo for the full 90 minutes, while St. Pauli know how to pick up points even on the road. Given the visitors’ current form and the hosts’ poor home record, it’s reasonable to expect a tough night for the Swabians.

Comments
