Betis vs Real Sociedad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 19, 2025

Betis vs Real Sociedad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 19, 2025

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad prediction
Real Betis Real Betis
LaLiga Spain (Round 5) 19 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
Spain, Seville, Estadio de La Cartuja
Real Sociedad Real Sociedad
One of the matches of La Liga's fifth round will take place on Friday at the Benito Villamarín Stadium in Seville, where the local side Betis will host Basque outfit Real Sociedad. Here’s my prediction for this encounter and a bet with strong potential.

Match preview

Betis haven’t started the new season as confidently as expected. Pellegrini’s team has managed just one win so far, but they consistently play attacking football, almost always finding a way through to their opponents’ goal. The Sevillians make good use of their home advantage, and their streak of matches with both teams scoring suggests that their attack is currently outshining their defense.

However, consistency in results is still lacking. Betis draw far too often and are prone to defensive lapses. Nevertheless, on home soil, the team almost always shows character, and that could be the key to success in the upcoming game against an uncertain Real Sociedad side.

Real Sociedad are enduring a very poor start to the season. Francisco’s squad hasn’t tasted victory for several matchdays, and a defeat to Real Madrid only increased the pressure on the players. With just two points on the board, the club is languishing near the bottom of the table, raising questions about their mentality and level of play.

The away statistics are particularly worrying. The Basques rarely find success outside San Sebastián, and in their last five away matches, they’ve managed to score only once. Their attack simply can’t find consistency, and this looks to be a major limitation ahead of their trip to Seville.

Probable lineups

  • Betis: Álvaro Valles – Nathan, Junior Firpo, Valentín Gómez, Héctor Bellerín – Rodrigo Riquelme, Pablo Fornals, Sergi Altimira, Nelson Deossa – Antony Mateus, Cucho Hernández.
  • Real Sociedad: Alejandro Remiro – Aritz Elustondo, Duje Ćaleta-Car, Igor Zubeldia – Jon Gorrotxategi, Pablo Marín Tejada, Sergio Gómez, Mikel Goti – Gonçalo Guedes, Ander Barrenetxea, Mikel Oyarzabal.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Betis are unbeaten in 8 of their last 10 home La Liga matches.
  • Real Sociedad are winless in their last 6 away games.
  • The Basques have scored just 1 goal in their last 5 away league matches.

Prediction

Given that Betis look significantly stronger at home and Real Sociedad can’t find their confidence on the road, it’s logical to side with the hosts here. The Sevillians consistently find the net and have a good chance to break their winless streak.

