One of the matches of the first round of the main stage of the 2025/26 Champions League will take place on Thursday at St. James' Park in Newcastle, where the local side Newcastle will host Barcelona. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The Magpies’ return to the Champions League after a long hiatus was anything but easy. In the 2023/24 season, the team managed just one win and finished bottom of their group, though they did maintain a strong defensive record, highlighting their disciplined back line.

However, the club’s current form raises some concerns: Newcastle sit only 10th in the Premier League and are fighting to pull away from the relegation zone. Over the weekend, the Magpies secured their first league win, edging Wolverhampton 1-0 at home. Given their limited experience and squad issues, it will be tough to expect consistent results in Europe.

The Catalans head into the new Champions League season as one of the tournament favourites. Last season, they reached the semifinals, boasting the most prolific attack among all participants (28 goals). But defensive issues are evident — Barça have conceded two or more goals in seven of their last eight away matches.

Yet with an attacking trio of Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, and Raphinha consistently making the difference, the Spanish side can compensate for any defensive shortcomings. It’s also worth noting that Barça forward Lamine Yamal is out of action. Over the weekend, Barcelona fired six goals past Valencia at home, with Raphinha and Lewandowski getting some rest, each playing no more than one half.

Probable lineups

Newcastle : Pope, Schär, Livramento, Trippier, Burn, Botman, Joelinton, Guimarães, Barnes, Tonali, Woltemade

: Pope, Schär, Livramento, Trippier, Burn, Botman, Joelinton, Guimarães, Barnes, Tonali, Woltemade Barcelona: Garcia, Kounde, Cubarsí, Eric Garcia, Casado, Olmo, Pedri, Fermín López, Ferran Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Match facts and head-to-head

Newcastle haven’t scored more than once in any of their last six Champions League matches.

Barcelona have found the net in 10 consecutive away games in the Champions League.

Each of Barça’s last five Champions League games has seen at least four goals scored.

Prediction

Newcastle are too inconsistent and not in their best shape, while Barcelona boast a powerful attack and the experience of regular group stage success. Despite their defensive frailties, the visitors should take points, and the match promises to be high-scoring. The optimal bet is “Barcelona not to lose and over 1.5 goals” at odds of 1.65.