Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Manchester City vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 18, 2025

Manchester City vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 18, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Manchester City vs SSC Napoli prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Manchester City
18 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Manchester, Etihad Stadium
SSC Napoli
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures of Matchday 1 in the 2025/26 Champions League group stage will take place on Thursday at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, where local giants Manchester City host Napoli. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with strong chances for success.

Match preview

The English powerhouse, recently bolstered by the star signing of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, enters the competition eager to redeem themselves after a disappointing campaign last season. Despite winning the 2023 Champions League, City exited the tournament in the first knockout round of the 2024/25 edition, falling to Real Madrid. However, City are a force at home: unbeaten in regular time in 36 of their last 37 Champions League fixtures at the Etihad, and scoring at least twice in 15 of their last 17 home games.

It's also worth noting that the Mancunians are confident at home against Italian sides — just one defeat in nine encounters. City will be missing several key players, including Stones and Kovacic, but their squad depth allows them to maintain a high level of play, especially in attack with Haaland, Foden, and Doku leading the line.

Napoli return to the Champions League as Serie A champions, aiming to at least match their 2022/23 run to the quarter-finals. The squad has been strengthened by Rasmus Højlund, who should add extra sharpness up front. However, their record against English sides in European competition is poor: zero wins in 10 matches, including seven defeats.

Nevertheless, Napoli have been prolific in Europe: they have scored in nine consecutive Champions League ties and failed to find the net only twice in their last 12 away matches. Defensive frailties persist, though — they've conceded two or more goals in five of their last 12 away fixtures in the competition.

Probable lineups

  • Manchester City: Donnarumma, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Riley, Reijnders, Rodri, Silva, Doku, Haaland, Foden
  • Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Beukema, Spinazzola, Politano, De Bruyne, Lobotka, Zambo Anguissa, McTominay, Højlund

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in 6 of their last 8 home Champions League games.
  • Napoli have never won in 10 European matches against English clubs.
  • Both teams are prolific: City have scored at least twice in 15 of their last 17 home games, Napoli in 10 of their last 12 away fixtures.

Prediction

Both sides play vibrant attacking football, and despite Napoli's defensive issues, their attacking potential is high. City are almost flawless at the Etihad, but it's unwise to completely rule out a goal from the visitors. The best bet appears to be "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.76.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.76
Comments
