Eintracht vs Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 18, 2025

Eintracht vs Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 18, 2025

Raphael Durand
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Eintracht Frankfurt
18 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park
Galatasaray
One of the fixtures of Matchday 1 in the 2025/26 Champions League group stage will take place on Thursday at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, where Eintracht will host Istanbul giants Galatasaray. Let's take a look at a bet for this match with a high probability of success.

Match preview

Eintracht approach this encounter after a successful Bundesliga campaign, finishing third and securing a coveted Champions League spot. The Germans are featuring in the group stage for only the second time in recent years and are eager to prove they belong among Europe’s elite.

Frankfurt have looked sharp in attack – seven goals in their first two Bundesliga outings this season are clear proof. However, their defense raises questions: in their last five Champions League matches, they've conceded ten goals and haven't kept a single clean sheet. Both teams have scored in three Bundesliga matches involving Eintracht, including their latest clash with Bayer (1-3).

Galatasaray return to the Champions League as Turkish champions, marking their eighth appearance in the main draw in the last ten years. The Istanbul side boast rich European pedigree and always look to impose their attacking style. But away from home, the Turks have notable issues – 21 defeats or draws in their last 24 Champions League road games.

That said, the team knows how to find the net: in five of their previous seven away fixtures in the competition, they've scored at least twice. For the record, Galatasaray netted two goals in their latest Turkish Super Lig match, defeating Eyüpspor 2-0 away. In the Turkish league, the Istanbul side are flawless so far, winning all five matches, scoring 15 and conceding just once.

Probable lineups

  • Eintracht: Michael Zetterer, Nathaniel Brown, Nnamdi Collins, Robin Koch, Arthur Theate, Ritsu Doan, Hugo Larsson, Can Uzun, Fares Chaibi, Jean-Matteo Bahoya, Elie Wahi
  • Galatasaray: Günay Güvenç, Roland Sallai, Davinson Sánchez, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Evren Elmalı, Yunus Akgün, Lucas Torreira, Mario Lemina, Gabriel Sara, Leroy Sané, Victor Osimhen

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Eintracht have failed to score in regular time in three of their last four home Champions League matches.
  • Galatasaray have conceded at least two goals in seven of their previous nine Champions League away fixtures.
  • This will be the first ever head-to-head between these sides in the Champions League group stage.

Prediction

Given both teams’ attacking potential and defensive instability, expect an entertaining, high-scoring contest at Deutsche Bank Park. The optimal bet looks to be “Total over 3.0” goals at odds of 1.77.

Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.77
