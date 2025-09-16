Prediction on game FC Copenhagen Total over 1.0 Odds: 1.65 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the opening matches of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Thursday at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, where the local side Copenhagen will host German outfit Bayer Leverkusen. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

The Danes are entering the Champions League main stage for the third time in the past four seasons, having made their way through the qualifiers by beating Drita, Malmö, and Basel. At their home ground Parken, the team has been impressive, winning 5 of their last 6 UCL matches and keeping a clean sheet in 4 of the last 5 games.

Historically, Copenhagen's record against German clubs has been unfavorable — just one win in 15 matches (5 draws, 10 losses). Nevertheless, the team consistently finds the net at home: in 6 of their previous 8 Champions League home fixtures, they've scored 1–2 goals, including games against Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Leverkusen finished runners-up in the Bundesliga last season and have reached the Champions League group stage for the third time in four years. The team is traditionally shaky at the start of the tournament — just two wins in their last eight opening matches, along with three defeats in their last four UCL outings.

Still, Bayer are aggressive going forward but often leak goals on the road: in 7 of their last 8 away matches, they failed to keep a clean sheet, conceding at least twice in five of those games. This sets up a particularly intriguing encounter in terms of potential goal action.

Probable lineups

Copenhagen : Khotarski, Veskas, Pereira, Hatzidiakos, Lopez, Larsson, Clem, Lerager, Ashouri, Elyounoussi, Cornelius

: Khotarski, Veskas, Pereira, Hatzidiakos, Lopez, Larsson, Clem, Lerager, Ashouri, Elyounoussi, Cornelius Bayer: Flekken, Tape, Quansah, Tapsoba, Grimaldo, Andrich, Garcia, Tella, Tillman, Schick, Kofane

Key facts and H2H:

Copenhagen have won just once in their last 15 European matches against German clubs.

At least three goals have been scored in regulation time in 5 of Bayer's last 6 away Champions League matches.

Copenhagen have scored in each of their last 8 home UCL games.

Prediction

The hosts are confident at home and rarely fail to score, even against top-tier opponents. Bayer are unpredictable away and often allow their rivals to net twice. I expect Copenhagen to hit the back of the net at least once. The bet here is "Copenhagen over 1.0 goals" at odds of 1.65.