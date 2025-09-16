Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.69 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matches of the opening round of the Champions League group stage will take place on Thursday at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Brugge, where Belgian side Club Brugge will host French outfit Monaco. Here’s a high-probability betting tip for this encounter.

Match preview

The Belgian club confidently navigated the qualifiers, leaving Salzburg and Rangers behind, and now returns to compete among Europe’s elite. Brugge traditionally thrives on home turf, having won five of their last seven Champions League matches in front of their fans. The team’s main strength lies in its attack, which netted 13 goals in four qualifying fixtures.

However, their defense is often shaky: Brugge have conceded in seven of their last ten European home games, and frequently let in at least two goals per match. This makes their style open and entertaining, with plenty of chances at both ends. Fans at Jan Breydel almost always get to witness a spectacle.

Monaco have reached the main stage of the Champions League for the second consecutive season, but consistency on the European stage still eludes them. The team regularly concedes, especially away from home: in five of their last six Champions League away games, they’ve let in at least two goals. Still, Monaco’s attacking potential commands respect — they’ve scored at least twice in five of their last eight away fixtures.

The main issue for Monaco remains the balance between attack and defense. The players are eager going forward, but that often leaves their defense exposed. For fans, this means exciting football, as Monaco’s matches rarely pass without goals at both ends.

Probable lineups

Brugge : Mignolet, Sabbe, Spileers, Mechele, Sais, Stankovic, Vanaken, Nwadike, Borges, Trezoldi, Tzolis

: Mignolet, Sabbe, Spileers, Mechele, Sais, Stankovic, Vanaken, Nwadike, Borges, Trezoldi, Tzolis Monaco: Kean, Teze, Dier, Elebi, Henrique, Akliouche, Zakaria, Camara, Minamino, Balogun, Biret

Match facts and head-to-head

Brugge have won 5 of their last 7 Champions League home matches.

Monaco have failed to win in 5 of their last 6 Champions League games.

Brugge scored 13 goals in four qualifying matches this season.

Prediction

Both teams prioritize attack, which almost guarantees an entertaining, high-scoring affair. Brugge are strong at home, but Monaco have the firepower to find the net more than once despite their defensive frailties. The most likely outcome is a bet on "over 2.5 goals" with odds of 1.69.