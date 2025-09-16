RU RU ES ES FR FR
Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 17 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
17 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Liverpool, Anfield
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures in the opening round of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the legendary Anfield, where Liverpool will host Spanish giants Atlético Madrid. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Arne Slot’s side enters the Champions League campaign as one of the tournament’s main favourites. The Reds have featured in the group stage for eight consecutive seasons, reaching at least the final three times in that span. Last season, Liverpool topped their group but failed to progress beyond the round of 16, losing to PSG only in a penalty shootout.

Anfield remains a true stronghold for Liverpool, and the stats back it up — 7 wins in their last 9 Champions League home matches. The team relies on intense pressing and rapid wing play, with Salah and Wirtz remaining key figures. Even with certain personnel issues, the hosts are capable of setting a relentless tempo that’s hard for any opponent to match.

Under Diego Simeone, Atlético Madrid continue to be a Champions League mainstay, kicking off their 13th consecutive European campaign from the group stage. Last year, the team finished sixth in their group and also exited in the round of 16, losing to city rivals Real Madrid. Despite a formidable home record, Atlético have struggled to impress away from home in Europe.

In their last 14 away matches in the competition, Atlético have managed just 4 wins and suffered 8 defeats. Even in La Liga, picking up points on the road has been an issue. Simeone still banks on disciplined defending and counter-attacking football, but such tactics often falter against the calibre of opponents like Liverpool.

Probable line-ups

  • Liverpool: Alisson, Kerkez, Konaté, van Dijk, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Gravenberch, Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike
  • Atlético Madrid: Oblak, Gantzko, Le Normand, Lenglet, Cardoso, Barrios, Almada, Llorente, Simeone, Álvarez, Sørloth

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Liverpool haven’t drawn in the Champions League for 21 matches in a row.
  • Atlético have won just 4 of their last 14 away games in the Champions League.
  • In the 2021/22 season, Liverpool beat Atlético twice in the group stage (3-2 and 2-0).

Prediction

Both teams are used to uncompromising battles in Europe, but Liverpool are far stronger at home and boast a more versatile attack. Atlético often struggle away from home, especially against top-tier opposition. Given the stats and the English side’s form, the prediction is a Liverpool win at odds of 1.62.

