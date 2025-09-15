RU RU ES ES FR FR
Bayern vs Chelsea prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 17 September 2025

17 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Munich, Allianz Arena
Chelsea
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
One of the headline clashes of Matchday 1 in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena in Munich, where local giants Bayern host London’s Chelsea. Here’s why backing goals in this showdown comes with strong value.

Match preview

The Munich powerhouse returns to the Champions League as Bundesliga title holders, determined to reinforce their European pedigree. Vincent Kompany’s side has suffered just one defeat in their last seven matches in the competition, consistently hitting at least two goals in most of those games. Bayern boasts a remarkable streak in group openers — winning their first fixture in each of the past 21 seasons.

On home soil at the Allianz Arena, the German champions are equally formidable: they have claimed victory in 5 of their last 7 home Champions League ties. Harry Kane remains the focal point of their attack, ably supported by midfield maestros Kimmich and Goretzka. Despite some injury setbacks, Bayern’s squad depth ensures they’re ready for a high-intensity battle with their English visitors.

The Londoners return to the Champions League after a two-year absence, having enjoyed a stellar domestic season and lifted the Conference League trophy. Under Enzo Maresca, the Blues have already made history as the only club to collect every UEFA men’s club trophy. On the European stage, Chelsea has played no-compromise football: their current UCL run features eight matches without a single draw.

Their away record is impressive: Chelsea have avoided defeat in 12 of their last 16 Champions League games on the road. In attack, the side relies on dynamic youngsters like Pedro Neto and Cole Palmer, while Enzo Fernandez remains the midfield lynchpin. However, Chelsea’s defense has shown vulnerability — conceding in seven of their last eight away UCL fixtures — a potential weak spot against Bayern’s fearsome attack.

Probable lineups

  • Bayern: Neuer, Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer, Gnabry, Olise, Goretzka, Kimmich, Dias, Kane
  • Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Joao Pedro, Neto, Estevao, Palmer

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Bayern have won their Champions League group opener for 21 consecutive seasons.
  • Chelsea are unbeaten in 12 of their last 16 Champions League away games.
  • At least two goals have been scored in 5 of Bayern’s last 7 Champions League matches.

Prediction

Both teams come into this clash in strong form with clear attacking intent. Bayern are regularly involved in high-scoring Champions League matches, while Chelsea have the tools to threaten on their travels but remain shaky at the back. The most likely scenario is both sides finding the net. Back “Both teams to score” at odds of 1.58.

