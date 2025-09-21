Prediction on game W2(-1.0) Odds: 1.56 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the fixtures of La Liga’s matchday 6 will take place on Tuesday at the Ciudad de Valencia stadium, where local side Levante will host Real Madrid. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Levante approach this match in high spirits after a confident 4-0 win over Girona, but overall their start to the season has been far from stable. Julián Calero’s team know how to put up a fight and use aggressive pressing, but their flanks often become exposed against quick and skillful opponents. The main hope is the Romero–Álvarez duo, who bring dynamism and creativity up front, but containing stars like Mbappé and Vinícius will be a top-tier challenge.

In five rounds, Levante have already conceded 9 goals and picked up 12 yellow cards—third worst for discipline in the league. The team love to take risks and press high, but this style can turn disastrous against opponents who can break the press with short passing and positional play. Levante will certainly show character, but that may not be enough.

Real Madrid have started the season in dominant fashion, winning all five of their previous matches with an aggregate score of 11:2. Xabi Alonso’s squad are in superb physical and tactical shape: high pressing, tempo control, and ruthless finishing make Los Blancos the favorites every time they step onto the pitch. Mbappé keeps banging in the goals (6 in 5 matches), while Vinícius and Güler add width and sharpness down the flanks.

Special attention should be paid to the midfield: the Valverde–Tchouaméni partnership brings balance between defense and creativity, and Bellingham adds variety in the final third. At the back, everything is solid: Courtois, Carvajal, and Militão continue to shore up the defense. With this level of organization, Real should cope calmly with any pressure and exploit every opponent’s mistake.

Probable line-ups

Levante : Cañete; Toljan, Elgezabal, De la Fuente, Sánchez; Rey, Martínez, Olasagasti, Arriaga; Romero, Álvarez

: Cañete; Toljan, Elgezabal, De la Fuente, Sánchez; Rey, Martínez, Olasagasti, Arriaga; Romero, Álvarez Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Huijsen, Fernández; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler, Bellingham; Vinícius, Mbappé

Match facts and head-to-head

Real Madrid have won all 5 matches this season, conceding only twice.

Levante average 2.4 yellow cards per game—one of the highest rates in the league.

In four of the last five head-to-head meetings, both teams scored.

Prediction

Despite Levante’s bold approach and the home advantage, the gap in class, experience, and efficiency is simply too wide. Real Madrid control matches in virtually every phase—from the opening pass to finishing attacks. A scenario in which the visitors score at least three times looks more than likely.