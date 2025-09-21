RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Espanyol vs Valencia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Espanyol vs Valencia prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Espanyol Espanyol
LaLiga Spain (Round 6) 23 sep 2025, 13:00
- : -
Spain, Barcelona, RCDE Stadium
Valencia Valencia
One of the matches of La Liga’s Matchday 6 will take place on Tuesday at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, where the local side Espanyol hosts Valencia. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Espanyol have been showing football worthy of the top half of the table right from the start of the season. Manolo González’s team picked up 10 points from their first four matches and have been especially impressive at home — three straight wins at the RCDE Stadium. Despite a loss to Real Madrid, the “Parakeets” return home, where they have yet to drop a single point, and they look most dangerous on their own turf.

There are virtually no squad issues except for the suspended Pere Milla, giving the coach plenty of tactical flexibility. A reliable defensive line and a balanced midfield allow them to control the tempo, and their strong head-to-head record against Valencia adds confidence ahead of the game.

Valencia approach this fixture in inconsistent form: Carlos Corberán’s side won their last match but still can’t find their rhythm away from Mestalla. The “Bats” haven’t won on the road in four straight games, and the heavy defeat to Barcelona (0-6) still lingers in the memory. All of their points this season have come at home, underlining their vulnerability away from home.

Still, on Saturday Valencia confidently overcame Athletic (2-0), with Santamaría and substitute Duro playing key roles. It’s quite possible Duro will start alongside Danjuma up front — a duo that could test Espanyol’s defense. But breaching the hosts’ fortress will be a tough challenge.

Probable lineups

  • Espanyol: Dmitrović; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Esposito, González, Lozano; Dolan, Puado, Fernández
  • Valencia: Agirrezabala; Foulquier, Tárrega, Diakhaby, Gayà; Rioja, Santamaría, Guerra, López; Duro, Danjuma

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Espanyol have won all three of their home matches in La Liga this season.
  • Valencia have not won away from home since May, losing four consecutive away matches.
  • Five of the last six meetings between these teams have ended in a draw.

Prediction

Espanyol’s home streak looks convincing and Valencia’s away form is a real concern. Given the hosts’ stability and the “Bats” poor record on the road, backing Espanyol with a (0) handicap at 1.65 looks like a solid bet.

