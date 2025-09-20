Prediction on game W1(-1.0) Odds: 1.76 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the upcoming MLS regular season round will take place on Monday at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, where the local Los Angeles FC will host Real Salt Lake. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong odds for success.

Match preview

Los Angeles FC has returned to the top spots in the Western Conference and looks like one of the most prolific sides in the league. In their last head-to-head against Real Salt Lake, LAFC delivered a 4-1 thrashing, once again proving that the attacking duo of Bouanga and Son can break down any defense. The "Angels" have scored 14 goals in their last six matches, underscoring their offensive firepower.

Despite suffering home defeats against tough opponents, LAFC remains extremely dangerous on their own turf. The team's strength lies in maintaining a high tempo and creating chances in waves, forcing their opponents to play on the back foot.

The visitors are still fighting for a playoff spot, but their form is a cause for concern: four defeats in their last five games have left them unable to stabilize their position. Additionally, the team remains one of the least productive in the conference, averaging just one goal per game. Last week, they suffered another heavy loss to LAFC, which makes this upcoming encounter even more challenging psychologically.

Real Salt Lake's main problem is their poor away form: the team often loses by two goals or more. If their defense can't withstand the hosts' pressing, a repeat of recent head-to-head scenarios is entirely possible.

Probable lineups

Los Angeles FC : H. Lloris, S. Palencia, R. Portheus, N. Tafari, R. Hollingshead, M. Choinière, M. Delgado, E. Segura, T. Tillmann, H. Son, D. Bouanga.

: H. Lloris, S. Palencia, R. Portheus, N. Tafari, R. Hollingshead, M. Choinière, M. Delgado, E. Segura, T. Tillmann, H. Son, D. Bouanga. Real Salt Lake: R. Cabral, D. Yedlin, J. Glad, B. Vera, A. Katranis, E. Eneli, B. Ojeda, D. Luna, R. Cruz, V. Olatunji, Z. Gozo.

Match facts and head-to-head

LAFC has won 13 out of 18 head-to-head matches against Real Salt Lake.

In their last meeting, LAFC triumphed 4-1.

Real Salt Lake has lost 4 out of their last 5 MLS matches.

Prediction

LAFC is in excellent attacking form and confidently holds its place among the Western Conference leaders. Real Salt Lake is experiencing a slump and makes far too many defensive mistakes, especially away from home. Given the head-to-head stats and current trends, another high-scoring match from the hosts is to be expected.