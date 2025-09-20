RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Liga Profesional Argentina Predictions Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22.09.2025

Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba de Santiago prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Boca Juniors Boca Juniors
Liga Profesional Argentina (Round 9) 21 sep 2025, 20:15
- : -
Argentina,
Central Cordoba de Santiago Central Cordoba de Santiago
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Boca Juniors
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the matches of round 6 of the Argentine championship will be played on Monday at the legendary Bombonera in Buenos Aires, where the local Boca Juniors host Central Cordoba. Here’s a bet suggestion on the outcome of this clash, with a good chance of success.

Match preview

Miguel Angel Russo’s side comes into this round in excellent form: a five-match unbeaten streak has allowed the Xeneizes to cement their place near the top of the table. Victories over Aldosivi, Banfield, and Independiente Rivadavia, along with draws against Racing and Rosario Central, have proven the team’s growing consistency.

The loss of Cavani due to injury could impact the attacking line, but the squad’s depth and Merentiel’s form give fans reason for optimism. It’s worth noting that Boca had some struggles in recent home matches—four games without a win across all domestic competitions. That streak was finally snapped in their last Bombonera outing against Banfield (2-0).

Omar De Felippe’s squad is going through a rough patch: two consecutive defeats, including a painful loss in the Argentine Supercup final, have hit team morale hard. In both matches, the team failed to score, highlighting issues up front. Despite a respectable mid-table position, Ferroviario are not showing the confidence they had earlier in the season.

Moreover, trips to Buenos Aires have traditionally been extremely tough for Cordoba. In their history of visits to the Bombonera, they have yet to win, and recent encounters have ended in heavy defeats. Against this backdrop, the upcoming match looks like a tremendously difficult test.

Probable lineups

  • Boca Juniors: L. Brey, J. Barinaga, L. Di Lollo, A. Costa, L. Blanco, B. Aguirre, R. Battaglia, L. Paredes, S. Palacios, E. Cavani, M. Merentiel.
  • Central Cordoba: A. Aguerre, B. Cufre, F. Mansilla, J. Pignani, I. Pillud, L. Bezzoci, J. Florentin, M. Vera, J. Galvan, G. Veron, L. Heredia.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Boca have won 3 of their last 4 league matches.
  • Central Cordoba have failed to score in two consecutive rounds.
  • Boca Juniors have emerged victorious in each of the last four head-to-head meetings.

Prediction

Boca Juniors approach the match in peak condition and have every chance to strengthen their position near the top of the table. Central Cordoba, reeling from setbacks in both league and cup competitions, look unstable and are unlikely to put up much resistance away from home. Given the head-to-head stats and current form, a convincing home win is the logical expectation.

Prediction on game Win Boca Juniors
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo prediction LaLiga Spain 21 sep 2025, 08:00 Rayo Vallecano vs Celta: Who will break their winless streak? Rayo Vallecano Odds: 3.3 Celta Vigo Recommended 1xBet
PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax prediction Eredivisie Netherlands 21 sep 2025, 08:30 PSV vs Ajax prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 21.09.2025 PSV Eindhoven Odds: 1.75 Ajax Bet now Mostbet
Torino vs Atalanta prediction Serie A Italy 21 sep 2025, 09:00 Torino vs Atalanta: can Torino extend their unbeaten streak? Torino Odds: 1.6 Atalanta Bet now Melbet
Sunderland vs Aston Villa prediction English Premier League 21 sep 2025, 09:00 Sunderland vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 21 September 2025 Sunderland Odds: 1.78 Aston Villa Recommended Mostbet
Bournemouth vs Newcastle prediction English Premier League 21 sep 2025, 09:00 Bournemouth vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 21, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.68 Newcastle Bet now Melbet
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin prediction Bundesliga Germany 21 sep 2025, 09:30 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 21, 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 1.6 Union Berlin Bet now 1xBet
Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 21 sep 2025, 10:15 Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 21.09.2025 Mallorca Odds: 3.4 Atletico Madrid Recommended 1xBet
Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 21 sep 2025, 10:15 Mallorca vs Atletico: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 21, 2025 Mallorca Odds: 1.75 Atletico Madrid Bet now Melbet
AS FAN vs Esperance prediction CAF Champions League 21 sep 2025, 10:30 AS FAN vs Espérance prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 21 September 2025 AS FAN Odds: 1.6 Esperance Bet now Mostbet
ASKO Kara vs RSB Berkane prediction CAF Champions League 21 sep 2025, 11:00 ASK Kara — Berkane prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 21, 2025 ASKO Kara Odds: 1.53 RSB Berkane Recommended Mostbet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany 21 sep 2025, 11:30 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Mönchengladbach: can Bayer extend their unbeaten run? Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.6 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now Mostbet
Arsenal vs Manchester City prediction English Premier League 21 sep 2025, 11:30 Arsenal - Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 21, 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.84 Manchester City Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores