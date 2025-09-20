Prediction on game Win Boca Juniors Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matches of round 6 of the Argentine championship will be played on Monday at the legendary Bombonera in Buenos Aires, where the local Boca Juniors host Central Cordoba. Here’s a bet suggestion on the outcome of this clash, with a good chance of success.

Match preview

Miguel Angel Russo’s side comes into this round in excellent form: a five-match unbeaten streak has allowed the Xeneizes to cement their place near the top of the table. Victories over Aldosivi, Banfield, and Independiente Rivadavia, along with draws against Racing and Rosario Central, have proven the team’s growing consistency.

The loss of Cavani due to injury could impact the attacking line, but the squad’s depth and Merentiel’s form give fans reason for optimism. It’s worth noting that Boca had some struggles in recent home matches—four games without a win across all domestic competitions. That streak was finally snapped in their last Bombonera outing against Banfield (2-0).

Omar De Felippe’s squad is going through a rough patch: two consecutive defeats, including a painful loss in the Argentine Supercup final, have hit team morale hard. In both matches, the team failed to score, highlighting issues up front. Despite a respectable mid-table position, Ferroviario are not showing the confidence they had earlier in the season.

Moreover, trips to Buenos Aires have traditionally been extremely tough for Cordoba. In their history of visits to the Bombonera, they have yet to win, and recent encounters have ended in heavy defeats. Against this backdrop, the upcoming match looks like a tremendously difficult test.

Probable lineups

Boca Juniors : L. Brey, J. Barinaga, L. Di Lollo, A. Costa, L. Blanco, B. Aguirre, R. Battaglia, L. Paredes, S. Palacios, E. Cavani, M. Merentiel.

: L. Brey, J. Barinaga, L. Di Lollo, A. Costa, L. Blanco, B. Aguirre, R. Battaglia, L. Paredes, S. Palacios, E. Cavani, M. Merentiel. Central Cordoba: A. Aguerre, B. Cufre, F. Mansilla, J. Pignani, I. Pillud, L. Bezzoci, J. Florentin, M. Vera, J. Galvan, G. Veron, L. Heredia.

Match facts and head-to-head

Boca have won 3 of their last 4 league matches.

Central Cordoba have failed to score in two consecutive rounds.

Boca Juniors have emerged victorious in each of the last four head-to-head meetings.

Prediction

Boca Juniors approach the match in peak condition and have every chance to strengthen their position near the top of the table. Central Cordoba, reeling from setbacks in both league and cup competitions, look unstable and are unlikely to put up much resistance away from home. Given the head-to-head stats and current form, a convincing home win is the logical expectation.