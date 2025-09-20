Prediction on game Total under 3.0 Odds: 1.55 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Serie A's Matchday 4 will take place on Monday at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, where local side Napoli will host Pisa. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Antonio Conte’s team continues their impressive start: the 3-1 victory over Fiorentina was already their fourth straight win in Serie A. Napoli sits atop the table, maintaining their trademark style—defensive solidity and attacking efficiency. Even with injuries to Rrahmani and Lukaku, the Neapolitans are showcasing their squad depth and their ability to turn moments in their favor.

At home, Napoli remain a formidable opponent: six wins in their last seven matches at the Maradona speak for themselves. However, the team rarely goes for big wins, often settling for one or two goals. This pragmatic approach is especially evident against defensively-minded opponents.

Alberto Gilardino’s side are still languishing at the bottom of the table: just one point and two consecutive defeats without scoring. Pisa have not impressed with their results, but they have a clear structure—conceding exactly one goal in each of their three matches this season. This shows that even against stronger opponents, they aim to keep it tight and avoid opening up.

On the road, Pisa actually feel quite confident: they have avoided defeat in 8 of their last 11 away fixtures. However, their main issue is a lack of cutting edge up front, with no player yet able to consistently make the difference. In these circumstances, the focus will again be on discipline and compactness at the back.

Probable lineups

Pisa: Šemper, Canestrelli, Caracciolo, Lusuardi, Touré, Aebischer, Akinsanmiro, Moreo, Angori, Tramoni, Meister

Match facts and head-to-head

Napoli have won 6 of their last 7 home matches in Serie A.

Pisa have conceded more than one goal in just 1 of their last 12 away games.

In 7 of Napoli’s last 9 Serie A matches, no more than two goals have been scored.

Prediction

Napoli are clearly the stronger side on paper, but their tendency to play economically and Pisa’s disciplined defense suggest a low-scoring affair. The hosts are likely to secure a narrow win, but don’t expect a rout.