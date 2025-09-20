RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Eredivisie Netherlands Predictions PSV vs Ajax prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 21.09.2025

PSV vs Ajax prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 21.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
PSV Eindhoven PSV Eindhoven
Eredivisie Netherlands (Round 6) 21 sep 2025, 08:30
- : -
Netherlands, Eindhoven, Philips Stadion
Ajax Ajax
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win PSV Eindhoven
Odds: 1.75
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the most anticipated fixtures of Eredivisie matchday six will light up the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven this Sunday, as reigning champions PSV host Ajax. This marks the 188th edition of 'De Topper'—the clash between two Dutch football giants—and the stakes are higher than ever. I'm backing goals to flow in this showdown, with a strong chance for winning bets.

Match preview

Peter Bosz’s side have started the season in dazzling, high-scoring fashion: 17 goals in 5 matches—the best tally in the Eredivisie. However, their defense hasn’t been as solid: eight goals conceded highlight their instability, especially after a recent home defeat to Telstar (0-2) and a Champions League setback against Union Saint-Gilloise. For the first time in a long while, PSV are at risk of losing a third straight home game, and it was Ajax who once helped trigger a similar rough patch.

Still, the 'Farmers' attack remains a force to be reckoned with: Perišić, Saibari, van Bommel, and Pepi are consistently creating danger. Special mention goes to Joey Veerman—he’s already fashioned 15 big chances this season and is crucial in PSV’s transitions from defense to attack.

After last season’s disastrous finish, Ajax under John Heitinga are starting with cautious optimism. They haven’t lost in the league yet, but also haven’t managed an away win—two draws at Go Ahead Eagles and Volendam underscore their struggles on the road. Their streak of conceding in five consecutive away games is also a concern, especially against PSV’s potent attack.

Up front, Weghorst is making a real impact with 3 goals and 1 assist already. The potential absence of Berghuis could blunt their creativity, but Taylor and Weghorst themselves are ready to step up in the playmaker’s absence. The Amsterdam side urgently need to restore their confidence in high-stakes matches—and the best way to do that is to remember their victory in Eindhoven back in March (2-0).

Probable lineups

  • PSV: Kovar, Sildillia, Flamengo, Gasiorowski, Dest, Til, Veerman, Perišić, Saibari, van Bommel, Pepi
  • Ajax: Jaros, Gaaei, Sutalo, Baas, Wijndal, Taylor, Fitz-Jim, Moro, Klaassen, Gloukh, Weghorst

Match facts and head-to-head:

  • Ajax are unbeaten in their last three matches against PSV (2 wins and 1 draw).
  • PSV have scored more goals than any other Eredivisie side after 5 rounds—17 goals.
  • Ajax have yet to win away from home this season.

Prediction

Despite their recent dip, PSV remain a dominant force on home turf, especially in derby matches. Ajax lack the defensive solidity to contain Eindhoven’s attacking surge. Expect a high-scoring contest and a home victory.

Prediction on game Win PSV Eindhoven
Odds: 1.75
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Queens Park Rangers vs Stoke prediction EFL Championship 20 sep 2025, 07:30 QPR vs Stoke City prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 20, 2025 Queens Park Rangers Odds: 1.84 Stoke Recommended Melbet
Birmingham vs Swansea prediction EFL Championship 20 sep 2025, 07:30 Birmingham vs Swansea prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 20 September 2025 Birmingham Odds: 2.22 Swansea Bet now 1xBet
Lioli vs Orlando Pirates prediction CAF Champions League 20 sep 2025, 09:00 Liyoli vs Orlando Pirates prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 20, 2025 Lioli Odds: 1.53 Orlando Pirates Bet now Mostbet
Hamburger SV vs FC Heidenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Hamburg vs Heidenheim: can either side claim their first win of the season? Hamburger SV Odds: 1.86 FC Heidenheim Recommended Melbet
Burnley vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 10:00 Burnley vs Nottingham: can either side end their losing streak? Burnley Odds: 1.74 Nottingham Forest Bet now 1xBet
Real Madrid vs Espanyol prediction LaLiga Spain 20 sep 2025, 10:15 Real Madrid - Espanyol: Real Madrid aims to extend their winning streak Real Madrid Odds: 1.73 Espanyol Bet now 1xBet
Bibiani Gold Stars vs JS Kabylie prediction CAF Champions League 20 sep 2025, 11:00 Bibiani Gold Stars vs Kabylie prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20.09.2025 Bibiani Gold Stars Odds: 1.8 JS Kabylie Recommended 1xBet
Verona vs Juventus prediction Serie A Italy 20 sep 2025, 12:00 Verona vs Juventus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025 Verona Odds: 1.74 Juventus Bet now 1xBet
Manchester United vs Chelsea prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 12:30 Manchester United vs Chelsea: can Chelsea bounce back after defeat to Bayern Munich? Manchester United Odds: 1.49 Chelsea Bet now Mostbet
Gaborone United vs Simba SC prediction CAF Champions League 20 sep 2025, 13:00 Gaborone United vs Simba prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 20.09.2025 Gaborone United Odds: 1.65 Simba SC Recommended Mostbet
Lens vs Lille prediction Ligue 1 France 20 sep 2025, 15:05 Lens vs Lille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20.09.2025 Lens Odds: 1.6 Lille Bet now 1xBet
Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo prediction LaLiga Spain 21 sep 2025, 08:00 Rayo Vallecano vs Celta: Who will break their winless streak? Rayo Vallecano Odds: 3.3 Celta Vigo Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores