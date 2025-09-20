Prediction on game Win PSV Eindhoven Odds: 1.75 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the most anticipated fixtures of Eredivisie matchday six will light up the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven this Sunday, as reigning champions PSV host Ajax. This marks the 188th edition of 'De Topper'—the clash between two Dutch football giants—and the stakes are higher than ever. I'm backing goals to flow in this showdown, with a strong chance for winning bets.

Match preview

Peter Bosz’s side have started the season in dazzling, high-scoring fashion: 17 goals in 5 matches—the best tally in the Eredivisie. However, their defense hasn’t been as solid: eight goals conceded highlight their instability, especially after a recent home defeat to Telstar (0-2) and a Champions League setback against Union Saint-Gilloise. For the first time in a long while, PSV are at risk of losing a third straight home game, and it was Ajax who once helped trigger a similar rough patch.

Still, the 'Farmers' attack remains a force to be reckoned with: Perišić, Saibari, van Bommel, and Pepi are consistently creating danger. Special mention goes to Joey Veerman—he’s already fashioned 15 big chances this season and is crucial in PSV’s transitions from defense to attack.

After last season’s disastrous finish, Ajax under John Heitinga are starting with cautious optimism. They haven’t lost in the league yet, but also haven’t managed an away win—two draws at Go Ahead Eagles and Volendam underscore their struggles on the road. Their streak of conceding in five consecutive away games is also a concern, especially against PSV’s potent attack.

Up front, Weghorst is making a real impact with 3 goals and 1 assist already. The potential absence of Berghuis could blunt their creativity, but Taylor and Weghorst themselves are ready to step up in the playmaker’s absence. The Amsterdam side urgently need to restore their confidence in high-stakes matches—and the best way to do that is to remember their victory in Eindhoven back in March (2-0).

Probable lineups

PSV : Kovar, Sildillia, Flamengo, Gasiorowski, Dest, Til, Veerman, Perišić, Saibari, van Bommel, Pepi

: Kovar, Sildillia, Flamengo, Gasiorowski, Dest, Til, Veerman, Perišić, Saibari, van Bommel, Pepi Ajax: Jaros, Gaaei, Sutalo, Baas, Wijndal, Taylor, Fitz-Jim, Moro, Klaassen, Gloukh, Weghorst

Match facts and head-to-head:

Ajax are unbeaten in their last three matches against PSV (2 wins and 1 draw).

PSV have scored more goals than any other Eredivisie side after 5 rounds—17 goals.

Ajax have yet to win away from home this season.

Prediction

Despite their recent dip, PSV remain a dominant force on home turf, especially in derby matches. Ajax lack the defensive solidity to contain Eindhoven’s attacking surge. Expect a high-scoring contest and a home victory.