One of the headline clashes of Ligue 1’s fifth round will unfold this Sunday at the iconic Vélodrome, where Marseille face off against league leaders Paris Saint-Germain. Here’s a betting tip for this high-stakes encounter, featuring favorable odds and strong chances.

Match preview

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have kicked off the campaign with solid results, especially on home turf—Marseille have won their last six Ligue 1 matches at the Vélodrome, netting at least three goals in each. However, while they’ve looked convincing against mid-table sides and underdogs, consistency remains an issue, particularly against top-tier opponents. This is especially evident in derby matches: for years, Marseille have struggled to mount a real challenge against PSG at home.

The hosts boast a well-balanced squad, but defensive absences are a concern. In attack, however, talents like Greenwood, Gouiri, and Weah are more than capable of unlocking any defense. Still, Marseille could once again find themselves under pressure, with defensive lapses likely to be costly—especially against a team of PSG’s caliber.

The Parisians continue their dominant run in Ligue 1—after five rounds, they’re the only team yet to drop a single point. Luis Enrique’s men are efficient and pragmatic, taking few risks and conceding only three goals all season. Their victory over Lens marked a sixth consecutive win, and PSG have been just as ruthless on the road: 10 wins from their last 12 away fixtures, scoring in every one.

Even with attacking absences like Dembélé and Doué, PSG’s line-up remains world-class, and the addition of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has injected new energy on the flanks. Crucially, PSG have dominated recent derbies at the Vélodrome: seven straight victories, with Marseille failing to score in all of them. All signs point to PSG once again dictating the terms of this rivalry.

Probable line-ups

Marseille : De Lange, Murillo, Pavard, Aguerd, Medina, Gomes, Kondogbia, Greenwood, Nadir, Weah, Gouiri

: De Lange, Murillo, Pavard, Aguerd, Medina, Gomes, Kondogbia, Greenwood, Nadir, Weah, Gouiri PSG: Chevalier, Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Hernandez, Lee Kang-in, Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery, Barcola, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia

Match facts and head-to-head:

PSG have won their last 7 away games at the Vélodrome across all competitions.

Each of Marseille’s last 6 Ligue 1 home games has seen at least 3 goals scored.

The Parisians have won 10 of their last 12 away fixtures in the French top flight.

Prediction

Despite Marseille’s impressive home streak, a derby against PSG is a different story. The Parisians are in red-hot form, boast superior squad depth, and hold a clear psychological edge in this head-to-head battle.