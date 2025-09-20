RU RU ES ES FR FR
Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H, and probable lineups - 21.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga Germany (Round 4) 21 sep 2025, 13:30
- : -
Germany, Dortmund, BVB Stadion Dortmund
Wolfsburg Wolfsburg
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Borussia Dortmund
Odds: 1.55
One of the marquee clashes of Bundesliga matchday 4 will take place on Sunday at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, where the local side Borussia Dortmund welcomes Wolfsburg. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this showdown—with excellent odds for success.

Match preview

Niko Kovac’s team keeps gaining momentum—after a 2-0 away win against Heidenheim, Dortmund extended their unbeaten Bundesliga run to 11 matches. The team looks especially dominant at home: in six of their last seven home games, they’ve scored at least three times. Their defense has also noticeably improved, as Borussia have now kept back-to-back clean sheets—something they hadn’t achieved in the league for quite some time.

This season, the team is playing attacking football with sharp movement and aggressive pressing. Despite injury woes (Süle, Can, Schlotterbeck), Dortmund’s squad remains deep, particularly up front. Guirassy and Adeyemi are the main threats to any defense. Given Wolfsburg’s poor head-to-head record, Dortmund have every chance for a convincing win.

Wolfsburg have shown character, but consistency remains elusive. Last round, they played a thrilling draw with Köln (3-3), conceding the equalizer in the 90+14th minute. That was their fifth straight unbeaten match, but their defense is shaky—they rarely keep a clean sheet. Discipline and late-game focus are persistent issues.

On the road, Wolfsburg have yet to look like a real force. They can score, but defending against top sides is a struggle, especially if Wimmer and Amoura are unavailable. It’s also worth noting that Wolfsburg have lost each of their last seven matches in Dortmund—a telling sign of the gulf in class.

Probable lineups

  • Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Ryerson, Anton, Bensebaini, Couto, Gross, Nmecha, Svensson, Adeyemi, Guirassy, Bayer
  • Wolfsburg: Grabara, Fischer, Jenz, Koulierakis, Maehle, Wimmer, Vinicius, Maier, Arnold, Olsen, Amoura

Match facts and head-to-head:

  • Borussia have scored at least three goals in 6 of their last 7 home matches.
  • Wolfsburg have lost their last 7 visits to Dortmund.
  • Dortmund are unbeaten in 11 consecutive Bundesliga matches.

Prediction

Given the hosts’ confident form, attacking firepower, and Wolfsburg’s poor record at this stadium, betting on a Borussia win looks fully justified. Even with some injuries, Dortmund maintain their consistency and quality.

Prediction on game Win Borussia Dortmund
Odds: 1.55
