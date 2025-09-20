Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the fixtures of La Liga’s Matchday 5 will take place on Sunday at the Johan Cruyff Stadium in Barcelona, where the local giants Barcelona welcome Getafe. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Under Hans Flick, Barcelona have hit their stride and are confidently staying near the top of the table. In the previous round, the Catalans demolished Valencia 6-0, showcasing their attacking potential even with a partially rotated squad. After four rounds, the team has collected 10 points and scored 13 goals—the best attacking record in the league so far.

The Blaugrana are especially fearsome at home, consistently playing attacking football and rarely leaving the pitch without a convincing win. Despite injuries to ter Stegen, Balde, Yamal, and Gavi, the Catalans have enough squad depth to keep up a high tempo. Ferran Torres, Pedri, and Rashford are combining well, and opposing defenses have so far been unable to contain their interplay.

Getafe have been a pleasant surprise at the start of the season: after four rounds, the team already has 9 points and sits fifth in the table. Their only defeat came against Valencia (0-3), but in the other matches the Madrid club took care of business without conceding at all—2-0 against Celta and Oviedo, 2-1 versus Sevilla. José Bordalás’s side sticks to their signature high-intensity, vertical-attacking style.

Getafe’s defining trait has been their no-compromise approach—20 straight league matches without a draw. Despite their underdog status, they play boldly on the road and often take risks, which makes them an inviting target for an attacking opponent, but also gives them chances to score themselves. If the visitors can exploit the space, they could well trouble Barça at least once.

Probable lineups

Barcelona : Garcia, Martin, Kounde, Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Casado, Pedri, Bardaji, Torres, Lopez, Rashford

: Garcia, Martin, Kounde, Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Casado, Pedri, Bardaji, Torres, Lopez, Rashford Getafe: Soria, Rico, Djené, Femenía, Abkar, Duarte, Arambarri, Milla, Martin, Liso, Mayoral

Match facts and head-to-head

Barcelona have won all seven of their last home matches against Getafe.

In 7 of Barcelona’s last 9 La Liga games, the total has gone over 2.5 goals.

Getafe have gone 20 league matches in a row without a draw.

Prediction

Barcelona are steadily building momentum and showing no signs of slowing down in attack, especially at home. Getafe aren’t afraid to play on the front foot, but against a Catalan side with this much firepower, that could lead to an open game. Both teams are capable of scoring, but the hosts could very well clear the total on their own.