Elche vs Oviedo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 21, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Elche vs Real Oviedo prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Elche Elche
LaLiga Spain (Round 5) 21 sep 2025, 12:30
- : -
Spain, Elche, Estadio Martinez Valero
Real Oviedo Real Oviedo
One of the fixtures of Matchday 5 in the Spanish La Liga will take place on Sunday at the Manuel Martinez Valero Stadium in Elche, where the local side Elche will host Real Oviedo. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash that carries an excellent chance of success.

Match preview

Elche have been displaying steady and pragmatic football, even though the team has only managed one win in their first four rounds. The Valencians look solid at the back and, crucially, are unbeaten in La Liga for nine consecutive matches, showing organization and grit against formidable opponents. Of particular note are their draws against Atlético and Betis—Sarabia’s squad knows how to keep the pace even when facing the favorites.

At home, Elche are especially confident: three clean-sheet victories and three draws in their last six home games speak for themselves. The club rarely allows opponents to score more than once—eight of their last nine league matches have seen no more than two goals scored. Up front, the focus is on Rafa Mir and André Silva, who can create chances even in the tightest of games.

Oviedo, meanwhile, are still struggling to adapt to the demands of La Liga—just one win in four matches and the league’s weakest attack (only one goal scored). Paunović’s side is having major trouble constructing play in the attacking half and barely creates any real danger. On the road, Oviedo have lost their last three matches, twice by the same 0-2 scoreline.

What’s especially alarming is their run of goalless defeats away from home. In the Segunda, they could sometimes compensate for this with steady defending, but in La Liga their defensive setups just can’t withstand the pressure. Attacking losses, in particular the suspension of Federico Viñas, further exacerbate the problem and diminish the visitors’ hopes for a positive result.

Probable lineups

  • Elche: Dituro, Pedrosa, Núñez, Affengruber, Bigas, Chust, Febas, Neto, Jori, Silva, Mir
  • Oviedo: Escandel, López, Calvo, Vidal, Costas, Dendoncker, Reina, Brekalo, Ilić, Fores, Hassan

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Oviedo have lost their last two away matches in La Liga by the same 0-2 scoreline.
  • Elche are unbeaten at home in six straight league games.
  • The last head-to-head at Elche’s ground ended in a resounding 4-0 win for the hosts.

Prediction

Form and consistency favor Elche, especially considering their confident home record and Oviedo’s uninspiring away performances. Given the visitors’ lack of attacking threat and their struggles up front, backing a home win in a low-scoring, controlled match looks like a logical bet.

