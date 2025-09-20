RU RU ES ES FR FR
Inter - Sassuolo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 21, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Inter vs Sassuolo prediction
Serie A Italy (Round 4) 21 sep 2025, 14:45
Italy, Milano, Giuseppe Meazza
One of the matches of Serie A’s fourth round will take place on Sunday at the San Siro in Milan, where Inter host Sassuolo. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Inter kicked off the season in style, thrashing Torino, but then surprisingly stumbled in two consecutive matches. In their latest outing against Juventus, the team once again showcased their attacking prowess, but the defense let them down — two late goals conceded resulted in defeat. Still, after three rounds, the Milan side remains the highest-scoring team in the league.

At home, Inter continue to deliver an attacking masterclass — at least three goals scored in each of their last two matches, albeit without securing a win. However, their defense is a concern: the team concedes too often, and if they want to succeed in this round, they’ll need to tighten things up at the back urgently.

Sassuolo snapped a long winless run in Serie A with a narrow victory over Lazio. Fabio Grosso’s men played with pragmatism, securing the win thanks to an early goal and disciplined defending. Nevertheless, the team still faces challenges on the road this season.

On their travels, Sassuolo concede consistently, but almost always respond with goals of their own. Over the last five away games, they have found the net every time, including twice against Cremonese in the opening round. In head-to-head clashes with Inter at the San Siro, Sassuolo have also been regular scorers — ten goals in their last five visits.

Probable lineups

  • Inter: Sommer, Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Calhanoglu, Augusto, Lautaro, Thuram
  • Sassuolo: Muric, Doig, Muharemovic, Idzes, Walukiewicz, Matic, Kone, Vranckx, Laurienté, Pinamonti, Berardi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Six of Inter’s last eight home Serie A matches have produced at least three goals
  • Sassuolo have scored in five consecutive away games
  • Sassuolo have scored in each of their last five away matches against Inter

Prediction

Both sides come into this match with dynamic attacking lines but also notable defensive instability. The visitors consistently find the net, especially on the road, and are well capable of troubling Inter’s backline. Our bet: “Both teams to score” at odds of 2.03.

