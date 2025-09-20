Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.92 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Serie A’s Matchday 4 will take place on Sunday at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, where the local side Fiorentina will host Como. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising chances for success.

Match preview

Fiorentina stumbled in the previous round, losing at home to Napoli and conceding three goals in a match for the first time in a long while. Nevertheless, Stefano Pioli’s side have been impressive at home — winning 6 of their last 7 matches at their own ground, including victories over Juventus and Atalanta. The team scores consistently and rarely heads into halftime having conceded.

Even with a disappointing start and a modest 16th place in the standings, Fiorentina have reasons to be optimistic — their attack remains potent, and there’s every chance the team will improve as the season progresses. Squad losses are minimal, and their tactical approach is still recognizable and well-balanced. The upcoming match is a great opportunity to bounce back in front of their fans.

Como started the season brightly, pulling off a sensational win over Lazio in the opening round, but have since slowed down. Cesc Fabregas’ team have twice failed to hold onto a lead, including in their last match against Genoa, conceding in the dying minutes. However, overall form remains solid: 10 matches unbeaten in their last 12 — a serious statement.

On the road, Como play with more freedom, almost always finding the net, but they still lack stability and organization in defense. This could be a problem in the current round, especially given the suspension of key defender Ramon. I expect the team to push for a goal, but keeping a clean sheet will be a tough ask.

Probable lineups

Fiorentina : De Gea, Comunzzo, Pongracic, Ranieri, Dodo, Fagioli, Mandragora, Zom, Gosens, Dzeko, Kean

: De Gea, Comunzzo, Pongracic, Ranieri, Dodo, Fagioli, Mandragora, Zom, Gosens, Dzeko, Kean Como: Butez, Vojvoda, Kempf, Smolcic, Valle, Rodriguez, Da Cunha, Caqueret, Paz, Kyun, Morata

Match facts and head-to-head

Fiorentina have lost just 1 of their last 7 home league games in Serie A

Como have conceded at least one goal in 12 of their last 16 away matches

Both teams have scored in 5 of Fiorentina’s last 6 matches

Prediction

Fiorentina’s home form remains their greatest weapon, especially against mid- and lower-table opponents. Given Como’s recent dip and issues with their lineup, the hosts look like the safer bet. Our pick for the match: Fiorentina to win with a (0) handicap at odds of 1.92.