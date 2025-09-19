RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Arsenal - Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 21, 2025

Arsenal - Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 21, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Arsenal vs Manchester City prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Arsenal Arsenal
English Premier League (Round 5) 21 sep 2025, 11:30
- : -
England, London, Emirates Stadium
Manchester City Manchester City
One of the marquee fixtures of Premier League Matchday 5 will take place this Sunday at the Emirates Stadium in London, where Arsenal host Manchester City. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, given the high potential for an attacking spectacle.

Match preview

Arsenal have made a strong start to the season, suffering just one narrow defeat to league leaders Liverpool. Mikel Arteta’s men are dispatching their opponents with confidence, regularly netting at least three goals per home match while showcasing aggressive and organized football. Even with some attacking absentees, the Gunners maintain their balance and remain a dangerous force.

Defensively, Arsenal have been disciplined — conceding only once in four matches, and that goal came away from home. At the Emirates, they are especially formidable, unbeaten in seven of their last eight home games. Despite injuries to key players, Arteta’s bench depth allows him to rotate without a significant drop in quality.

Manchester City’s season has gotten off to an inconsistent start, alternating between convincing wins and unexpected setbacks. After two consecutive slip-ups, Guardiola’s side delivered a resounding response in the derby by demolishing Manchester United — a result that may have served as a much-needed emotional reset. Still, inconsistency and personnel issues continue to linger.

On the road, City tend to play pragmatically — rarely conceding but also not attacking with the same flair as at home. Nevertheless, with Haaland, Doku, and Bernardo Silva up front, they have the firepower to unlock any defense. Notably, the Mancunians have avoided defeat in 12 of their last 14 Premier League outings, even amid recent dips in form.

Probable lineups

  • Arsenal: Raya, Magalhães, Timber, Mosquera, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Ødegaard, Merino, Eze, Madueke, Gyökeres
  • Manchester City: Donnarumma, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Riley, Reijnders, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Doku, Haaland

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Over 2.5 goals were scored in 15 of the last 20 meetings between Arsenal and City
  • At least 3 goals were scored in 4 of Arsenal’s last 5 home matches
  • City are unbeaten in 12 of their previous 14 Premier League encounters

Prediction

Both teams come into this game on the back of convincing victories, and the head-to-head stats, along with their current form, suggest an open, high-scoring affair. Arsenal are prolific at the Emirates, and City have the quality to break down any defense, especially in marquee matchups. My prediction: over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.84.

