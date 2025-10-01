A night of setbacks! Liverpool could lose Hugo Ekitike for an extended period

Yesterday's Champions League evening turned catastrophic for the Scousers.

In addition to suffering their first Champions League defeat, Arne Slot may now be without his star striker for a considerable stretch.

Details: During yesterday's Champions League clash against Galatasaray, Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike was forced off in the 68th minute due to injury. Today, it was revealed that Hugo has sustained a right hamstring ligament injury, which could sideline him for a lengthy period.

According to the portal Physio Scout | Football Injury Analysis, injuries of this type vary in severity, which determines the recovery timeline:

Grade 1: 2–4 weeks.

Grade 2: 4–6 weeks.

Grade 3: 8–12 weeks or more.

At this moment, the severity of Ekitike’s injury remains unknown. He will have to undergo additional medical examinations, after which the exact nature of the injury and recovery timeframe will become clear.

Hugo Ekitike went off in the second half after suffering a right hamstring injury.



Usually, stretch-type mechanisms result in a longer layoff. However, Ekitike did mention he did feel like it was only a 'cramp'.



Scans will be necessary to determine the extent of the injury.… pic.twitter.com/LyReMEx0nl — Physio Scout | Football Injury Analysis (@physioscout) October 1, 2025

Reminder: Liverpool's troubles continue. Now Ekitike is injured too