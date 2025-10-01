RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news A night of setbacks! Liverpool could lose Hugo Ekitike for an extended period

A night of setbacks! Liverpool could lose Hugo Ekitike for an extended period

Yesterday's Champions League evening turned catastrophic for the Scousers.
Football news Today, 05:09
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Liverpool could lose Hugo Ekitike for an extended period https://x.com/onediocom/status/1973124904548495537

In addition to suffering their first Champions League defeat, Arne Slot may now be without his star striker for a considerable stretch.

Details: During yesterday's Champions League clash against Galatasaray, Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike was forced off in the 68th minute due to injury. Today, it was revealed that Hugo has sustained a right hamstring ligament injury, which could sideline him for a lengthy period.

According to the portal Physio Scout | Football Injury Analysis, injuries of this type vary in severity, which determines the recovery timeline:

  • Grade 1: 2–4 weeks.
  • Grade 2: 4–6 weeks.
  • Grade 3: 8–12 weeks or more.

At this moment, the severity of Ekitike’s injury remains unknown. He will have to undergo additional medical examinations, after which the exact nature of the injury and recovery timeframe will become clear.

Reminder: Liverpool's troubles continue. Now Ekitike is injured too

Related teams and leagues
Galatasaray Galatasaray Schedule Galatasaray News Galatasaray Transfers
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Game News
Liverpool's troubles continue. Now Ekitike is injured too.. Football news Yesterday, 16:58 Liverpool's troubles continue. Now Ekitike is injured too
Galatasaray fans during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce Football news Yesterday, 04:56 Hooliganism or celebration? Galatasaray fans keep Liverpool players awake with hotel room fireworks
Fans of Galatasaray support their team during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Yesterday, 02:29 Galatasaray fans to honor the memory of Diogo Jota ahead of Champions League clash against Liverpool
However, Chiesa left out of Liverpool squad for Galatasaray clash Football news 29 sep 2025, 10:25 However, Chiesa left out of Liverpool squad for Galatasaray clash
Related Team News
BREAKING! Arne Slot reveals whether Alisson will face Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 17:47 BREAKING! Arne Slot reveals whether Alisson will face Chelsea
Complete failure. Wirtz goes eight straight matches without a goal contribution for Liverpool Football news Yesterday, 17:31 Complete failure. Wirtz goes eight straight matches without a goal contribution for Liverpool
Were the referees right? VAR overturned the penalty against Galatasaray Football news Yesterday, 17:06 Were the referees right? VAR overturned the penalty against Galatasaray
Major blow. Alisson Becker injured and forced off Football news Yesterday, 16:29 Major blow. Alisson Becker injured and forced off
Jurgen Klopp in the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Austria Football news Yesterday, 04:38 "I don't miss anything" – Jürgen Klopp reveals if he'll return to coaching
“It’s a plus.” Ekitike found positives in competition with Isak Football news Yesterday, 03:23 “It’s a plus.” Ekitike found positives in competition with Isak
Related Tournament News
Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of SL Benfica reacts as he speaks to the media during a SL Benfica Press Conference at Stamford Bridge Football news Today, 02:23 "There was no opportunity to train" - José Mourinho reveals reasons for defeat to Chelsea
The gifts keep coming! Kazakh journalist presents Xabi Alonso with a fish that speaks in Mbappé's voice Football news Today, 01:38 The gifts keep coming! Kazakh journalist presents Xabi Alonso with a fish that speaks in Mbappé's voice
Phenomenal. Antoine Griezmann scores 200th goal for Atlético Madrid Football news Yesterday, 16:24 Phenomenal. Antoine Griezmann scores 200th goal for Atlético Madrid
Lautaro Martínez makes Inter history! Football news Yesterday, 16:22 Lautaro Martínez makes Inter history!
Atlético Madrid matches decade-old Champions League club record Football news Yesterday, 16:07 Atlético Madrid matches decade-old Champions League club record
Tense atmosphere at Chelsea vs Benfica: Fans clash as Mourinho calms the crowd Football news Yesterday, 16:04 Tense atmosphere at Chelsea vs Benfica: Fans clash as Mourinho calms the crowd
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores