"I've never experienced such an atmosphere in my life" - Mohamed Salah shares his impressions after the match against Galatasaray

Turkish fans are renowned for their passion and commitment.
Football news Today, 08:59
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Galatasaray fans Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

In yesterday's match, the support from Galatasaray fans played a crucial role.

Details: Liverpool's 33-year-old midfielder Mohamed Salah shared his feelings after the away defeat in the Champions League match against Turkish side Galatasaray:

"I've never played in such an atmosphere in my life. It was extremely difficult to stay focused. The noise was deafening, and we couldn't handle it. Congratulations to Galatasaray." Salah admitted.

From the opening whistle to the final moments, Galatasaray supporters passionately backed their team, chanting club anthems and songs, putting immense pressure on Liverpool players while inspiring their own side.

  • See also: Lech vs Rapid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 02.10.2025

Before kick-off, Galatasaray fans also staged a tribute performance in memory of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre, who tragically died in a car accident.

The match itself ended in a 1-0 defeat for Liverpool, with Victor Osimhen converting a penalty in the 16th minute.

Reminder: Hooliganism or celebration? Galatasaray fans keep Liverpool players awake with hotel room fireworks

