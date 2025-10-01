"I've never experienced such an atmosphere in my life" - Mohamed Salah shares his impressions after the match against Galatasaray

Turkish fans are renowned for their passion and commitment.

In yesterday's match, the support from Galatasaray fans played a crucial role.

Details: Liverpool's 33-year-old midfielder Mohamed Salah shared his feelings after the away defeat in the Champions League match against Turkish side Galatasaray:

"I've never played in such an atmosphere in my life. It was extremely difficult to stay focused. The noise was deafening, and we couldn't handle it. Congratulations to Galatasaray." Salah admitted.

From the opening whistle to the final moments, Galatasaray supporters passionately backed their team, chanting club anthems and songs, putting immense pressure on Liverpool players while inspiring their own side.

Before kick-off, Galatasaray fans also staged a tribute performance in memory of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre, who tragically died in a car accident.

🚨Mohamed Salah: “Hayatımda hiç böyle bir atmosferde oynamamıştım. Odaklanmak gerçekten çok zordu. Gürültü sağır ediciydi ve bununla başa çıkamadık. Galatasaray’ı tebrik ederim.” pic.twitter.com/wXAJzjiEuy — Turkish Ultras (@UltrasTurkish) October 1, 2025

The match itself ended in a 1-0 defeat for Liverpool, with Victor Osimhen converting a penalty in the 16th minute.

The Galatasaray fans did not stop supporting and screaming for 90minutes! This is how support should be. Bully the opposition! Be the 11 men!



- I have been to the Rams stadium and my eyes could not believe what I saw! The fans there are so different.



WELCOME TO HELL ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/VktUQALN9E — Buchi Laba (@Buchi_Laba) September 30, 2025

