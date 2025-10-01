"I've never experienced such an atmosphere in my life" - Mohamed Salah shares his impressions after the match against Galatasaray
In yesterday's match, the support from Galatasaray fans played a crucial role.
Details: Liverpool's 33-year-old midfielder Mohamed Salah shared his feelings after the away defeat in the Champions League match against Turkish side Galatasaray:
"I've never played in such an atmosphere in my life. It was extremely difficult to stay focused. The noise was deafening, and we couldn't handle it. Congratulations to Galatasaray." Salah admitted.
From the opening whistle to the final moments, Galatasaray supporters passionately backed their team, chanting club anthems and songs, putting immense pressure on Liverpool players while inspiring their own side.
Before kick-off, Galatasaray fans also staged a tribute performance in memory of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre, who tragically died in a car accident.
The match itself ended in a 1-0 defeat for Liverpool, with Victor Osimhen converting a penalty in the 16th minute.
