Galatasaray fans to honor the memory of Diogo Jota ahead of Champions League clash against Liverpool

A touching gesture from Turkish supporters.
Football news
Kenley Ward
Fans of Galatasaray support their team during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The football world is still in mourning.

Details: According to renowned Turkish insider Sami Yen Habera, before the start of the Champions League group stage matchday 2 between Turkish side Galatasaray and English giants Liverpool, the home fans will pay tribute to the late Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother André.

Previously, many Premier League and FA Cup clubs, as well as teams outside English football, have joined in similar tributes.

On July 3, 2025, at 0:40 local time, Jota tragically died in a car accident at the 65th kilometer of the A-52 highway in the province of Zamora, western Spain, together with his brother André, who was also a professional footballer.

The match between Galatasaray and Liverpool will be played today in Istanbul at Rams Park Stadium.

Reminder: Forever in our hearts! Exactly 5 years ago, Diogo Jota signed with Liverpool

