One of the fixtures of Matchday 2 in the 2025/26 Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium in Istanbul, where Turkish side Galatasaray will host England’s Liverpool. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Galatasaray got off to a disastrous start in their European campaign, suffering a painful 1-5 defeat to Eintracht. Despite opening the scoring, the Turkish side collapsed under pressure and slumped to their fourth consecutive Champions League loss. Still, Galatasaray’s attacking intent remains: they have scored in 9 of their last 11 matches.

Home games are a major strength for the Istanbul side. They have avoided heavy defeats at home in 18 consecutive Champions League matches, and have lost only twice in their last 7 in front of their own fans. The electrifying support at Ali Sami Yen could be a factor that helps bridge the quality gap between the teams.

Liverpool opened their campaign with a comeback win over Atletico (3-2), once again showing their knack for late drama. However, Arne Slot’s men have yet to rediscover their former consistency and have now gone 6 Champions League matches without winning by more than a single goal.

On the road, the Reds remain a threat but are far from invincible: just one convincing away victory in their last six Champions League outings. Still, their attacking arsenal, featuring Salah, Wirtz, and the possible appearance of Chiesa, is enough to worry any defense — especially one as vulnerable as Galatasaray’s.

Probable line-ups

Galatasaray : Çakır, Szalai, Sanchez, Singo, Elmalı, Sarr, Lemina, Gündoğan, Akgün, Sané, Osimhen

: Çakır, Szalai, Sanchez, Singo, Elmalı, Sarr, Lemina, Gündoğan, Akgün, Sané, Osimhen Liverpool: Alisson, Frimpong, Konaté, van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike

Match facts and head-to-head

Galatasaray have not lost by more than 2 goals at home in the Champions League in their last 18 matches.

Liverpool have not won by more than a single goal in the Champions League for 6 consecutive matches.

At least 3 goals have been scored in 9 of Galatasaray’s last 11 Champions League games.

Prediction

Despite a poor start, Galatasaray are traditionally strong at home and can cause Liverpool plenty of problems. The raucous home support and their motivation to bounce back from a heavy opening defeat could inspire the Turks to a solid display. Meanwhile, the visitors often struggle to finish off opponents away from home. Our pick: Galatasaray with a (+1.5) handicap at odds of 1.56.