RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Galatasaray vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 30, 2025

Galatasaray vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 30, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Galatasaray vs Liverpool prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Galatasaray Galatasaray
Champions League (Round 2) 30 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Istanbul, Rams Global Stadyumu
Liverpool Liverpool
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(+1,5)
Odds: 1.56
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 2 in the 2025/26 Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium in Istanbul, where Turkish side Galatasaray will host England’s Liverpool. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Galatasaray got off to a disastrous start in their European campaign, suffering a painful 1-5 defeat to Eintracht. Despite opening the scoring, the Turkish side collapsed under pressure and slumped to their fourth consecutive Champions League loss. Still, Galatasaray’s attacking intent remains: they have scored in 9 of their last 11 matches.

Home games are a major strength for the Istanbul side. They have avoided heavy defeats at home in 18 consecutive Champions League matches, and have lost only twice in their last 7 in front of their own fans. The electrifying support at Ali Sami Yen could be a factor that helps bridge the quality gap between the teams.

Liverpool opened their campaign with a comeback win over Atletico (3-2), once again showing their knack for late drama. However, Arne Slot’s men have yet to rediscover their former consistency and have now gone 6 Champions League matches without winning by more than a single goal.

On the road, the Reds remain a threat but are far from invincible: just one convincing away victory in their last six Champions League outings. Still, their attacking arsenal, featuring Salah, Wirtz, and the possible appearance of Chiesa, is enough to worry any defense — especially one as vulnerable as Galatasaray’s.

Probable line-ups

  • Galatasaray: Çakır, Szalai, Sanchez, Singo, Elmalı, Sarr, Lemina, Gündoğan, Akgün, Sané, Osimhen
  • Liverpool: Alisson, Frimpong, Konaté, van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Galatasaray have not lost by more than 2 goals at home in the Champions League in their last 18 matches.
  • Liverpool have not won by more than a single goal in the Champions League for 6 consecutive matches.
  • At least 3 goals have been scored in 9 of Galatasaray’s last 11 Champions League games.

Prediction

Despite a poor start, Galatasaray are traditionally strong at home and can cause Liverpool plenty of problems. The raucous home support and their motivation to bounce back from a heavy opening defeat could inspire the Turks to a solid display. Meanwhile, the visitors often struggle to finish off opponents away from home. Our pick: Galatasaray with a (+1.5) handicap at odds of 1.56.

Prediction on game W1(+1,5)
Odds: 1.56
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Nasaf Qarshi vs Al-Hilal prediction AFC Champions League 29 sep 2025, 09:45 Nasaf Qarshi vs Al Hilal: Will Al Hilal extend their winning streak? Nasaf Qarshi Odds: 1.55 Al-Hilal Recommended Mostbet
Ismaily SC vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt 29 sep 2025, 10:00 Ismaily vs National Bank of Egypt prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 September 2025 Ismaily SC Odds: 1.68 National Bank Bet now Mostbet
El Gouna FC vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction Premier League Egypt 29 sep 2025, 10:00 El-Gouna vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 29, 2025 El Gouna FC Odds: 1.69 Ceramica Cleopatra Bet now Melbet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Torino prediction Serie A Italy 29 sep 2025, 12:30 Parma vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29 September 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.75 Torino Recommended Melbet
Al Ahly SC vs Zamalek SC prediction Premier League Egypt 29 sep 2025, 13:00 Al Ahly vs Zamalek prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29.09.2025 Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.6 Zamalek SC Bet now Melbet
Al-Duhail SC vs Al-Ahli Jeddah prediction AFC Champions League 29 sep 2025, 14:15 Al-Duhail vs Al-Ahli: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — 29 September 2025 Al-Duhail SC Odds: 1.53 Al-Ahli Jeddah Bet now 1xBet
Genoa vs Lazio prediction Serie A Italy 29 sep 2025, 14:45 Genoa vs Lazio prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 29 September 2025 Genoa Odds: 1.65 Lazio Recommended Mostbet
Everton vs West Ham prediction English Premier League 29 sep 2025, 15:00 Everton vs West Ham: Will the managerial change spark West Ham? Everton Odds: 1.8 West Ham Bet now Melbet
Arouca vs FC Porto prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 29 sep 2025, 15:00 Arouca vs Porto prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 29, 2025 Arouca Odds: 1.6 FC Porto Bet now 1xBet
Valencia vs Real Oviedo prediction LaLiga Spain 29 sep 2025, 15:00 Valencia vs Real Oviedo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 29, 2025 Valencia Odds: 1.7 Real Oviedo Recommended Melbet
France U20 vs South Africa U20 prediction World Cup U-20 29 sep 2025, 16:00 Norway U20 vs Nigeria U20 prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 September 2025 France U20 Odds: 1.74 South Africa U20 Bet now 1xBet
France U20 vs South Africa U20 prediction World Cup U-20 29 sep 2025, 16:00 France (U20) vs South Africa (U20) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 29, 2025 France U20 Odds: 1.73 South Africa U20 Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores