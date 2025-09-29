RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 30 September 2025

Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 30 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Bodoe/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Bodoe/Glimt Bodoe/Glimt
Champions League (Round 2) 30 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Bodoe, Aspmyra Stadion
Tottenham Tottenham
One of the fixtures of the second round of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday, September 30, at the Aspmyra Stadium in Bodø, where local side Bodø/Glimt will host England’s Tottenham. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Bodø/Glimt showed real character in the opening round, coming back from 0-2 away to Slavia and snatching a draw in the dying moments. Kjetil Knutsen’s men proved they can handle pressure even in tough situations and continue to display consistent form in European competitions.

Special attention should be paid to the Norwegian club’s home record: eight consecutive Champions League victories at home — even if only in the qualifiers — prove just how strong they are on Aspmyra’s artificial turf. Moreover, Bodø/Glimt deliberately sacrificed a league match to stay fresh for Europe — another key factor in the hosts’ favor.

Tottenham returned to the Champions League after more than two years and scraped a narrow win over Villarreal thanks to an opponent’s own goal. Despite the successful start, the Londoners’ performance was far from convincing: they failed to build on their lead and just barely held on for the win at the final whistle.

Away fixtures have traditionally been a struggle for Spurs. In five of their last six Champions League away matches, they failed to win in regular time, and the absence of several key players only adds to the unpredictability. Squad issues and a tricky opponent in chilly Norway present a serious challenge for a side that has not shone in Europe in recent years.

Probable line-ups

  • Bodø/Glimt: Haikin, Sjøvold, Bjørtuft, Aleesami, Bjørkan, Berg, Fet, Evjen, Blomberg, Hauge, Heg
  • Tottenham: Vicario, Spence, Romero, van de Ven, Porro, Palhinha, Bentancur, Bergvall, Kudus, Simons, Richarlison

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Bodø/Glimt have won their last 8 home Champions League matches.
  • Tottenham have failed to win in regular time in 5 of their last 6 away Champions League games.
  • The teams are meeting in an official match for the first time.

Prediction

The hosts will approach this match with maximum motivation: it’s the first home game in the Champions League group stage in the club’s history. Bodø/Glimt are strong at home, boast a well-drilled attack, and have had extra preparation time. Tottenham, meanwhile, are struggling with squad issues and are inconsistent on the road. We believe Bodø/Glimt double chance at odds of 1.77 is a solid play here.

Prediction on game Bodoe/Glimt wont lose
Odds: 1.77
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores