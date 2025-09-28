RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 30, 2025

Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 30, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid
Champions League (Round 2) 30 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the key fixtures of Matchday 2 in the 2025/26 Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, where Atletico will host German side Eintracht. Let's break down a bet on the outcome of this showdown with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Atletico Madrid put up a valiant fight against Liverpool at Anfield in their opening match, but ultimately fell short (2-3). That loss was only the second defeat for Simeone’s side in regular time across their last eight Champions League outings, with the Madrid team once again showcasing their attacking prowess by netting twice. However, defensive frailties remain a concern: just two clean sheets in their last 15 European matches highlight their vulnerability at the back.

At home, Atletico play with power and aggression, regularly thrilling their fans with goals. In their last 11 Champions League games in Madrid, the team has always found the net, and in nine of those matches, they’ve scored at least twice. A major strength remains their ability to hold onto a lead in tight contests, as evidenced by a string of narrow home wins.

Eintracht got their campaign off to a flying start, dismantling Galatasaray 5-1. Despite conceding early, the Germans quickly regrouped and took control for the majority of the match. This result was particularly notable, as Frankfurt have rarely recorded such emphatic wins in the Champions League. Yet, defensive issues resurfaced: the team has now gone six straight matches without a clean sheet.

On the road, Eintracht can also put up a fight. The Germans tend to step up in the second half and rarely collapse in the dying stages. Their attack has been consistently productive, scoring in four consecutive Champions League games — most often at least twice. Still, for all their attacking success, defensive fragility remains their Achilles’ heel.

Probable lineups

  • Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Le Normand, Galan, Lenglet, Gantzko, Barrios, Koke, Llorente, G. Simeone, J. Alvarez, N. Gonzalez
  • Eintracht: Zetterer, Brown, Collins, Koch, Theate, Doan, Larsson, Uzun, Shaibi, Knauff, Burkardt

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In 6 of Atletico’s last 7 home Champions League matches, there have been at least three goals scored.
  • Eintracht have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 6 tournament fixtures.
  • The teams have never met before in an official Champions League match.

Prediction

Both teams come into this clash with a strong attacking focus and defensive issues. Atletico consistently score two or more at home, while Eintracht have shown plenty of firepower in recent outings but remain leaky at the back. The logical bet here is on "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.69.

