One of the matches of the second round of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday, September 30, at the Central Stadium in Almaty, where Kazakhstan's Kairat will host Real Madrid. Let's take a closer look at the bet for this clash, which holds promising odds for success.

Match preview

Kairat put up a respectable fight in the opening round against Sporting, even though the final 1-4 scoreline looks harsh. The team stayed in the contest for a long stretch, but a flurry of three quick goals conceded broke down their defensive structure. Nevertheless, the Kazakh side managed to net a consolation goal, which is significant for their attacking confidence.

On home turf, Kairat look much more assured. In their last six Champions League games in Almaty, they've not suffered a single defeat, claiming five wins and one draw. Moreover, the club consistently scores in European competitions in front of their home supporters. However, facing Real Madrid is a completely different level of challenge.

Real Madrid kicked off the group stage with a 2-1 victory over Marseille, with a Kylian Mbappé brace stealing the show. This win marked the 200th Champions League victory in the club's illustrious history — an extraordinary milestone underlining their status. Still, Real's problematic defense remains a talking point: the team has now conceded in seven consecutive Champions League matches.

Despite a spate of injuries in defense, Real more than compensates with their attacking firepower. Mbappé, Vinícius, and their creative midfield support are capable of breaking down even the most compact defenses. The only question is whether the team can maintain focus from the opening whistle and prevent the hosts from grabbing the initiative, even if only momentarily.

Probable lineups

Kairat : Kalmyrza, Martynovich, Sorokin, Mrynsky, Tapalov, Gromyko, Arad, Mata, Edmilson Filho, Jorginho Costa, Satpayev

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carreras, Heysen, Carvajal, F. Garcia, Valverde, Tchouameni, Güler, Mastantuono, Vinícius Júnior, Mbappé

Match facts and head-to-head

Kairat are unbeaten in their last 6 home matches in the Champions League.

Real have conceded in 7 consecutive Champions League matches.

This will be Kairat's first ever official meeting with Real Madrid in European competition.

Prediction

The script for this encounter seems straightforward: Real should confidently control the game, but their defensive frailties could hand the hosts a chance. We believe the best bet here is "Total under 4.0" goals at odds of 1.63.