Atalanta vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 30, 2025

Champions League (Round 2) 30 sep 2025, 12:45
- : -
International, Bergamo, New Balance Arena
One of the matches of the second round of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia in Bergamo, where Italian side Atalanta will host Belgian outfit Club Brugge. Let’s take a closer look at the most promising outcome in this clash and break down a high-value bet.

Match preview

Atalanta are going through tough times in the Champions League. After a crushing 0-4 defeat to PSG, Juric’s team find themselves playing catch-up and have seen their run of high-scoring European performances abruptly end. To make matters worse, the Bergamo side have lost their last three Champions League games in a row, and their home record in European competitions leaves much to be desired.

Injuries remain an ongoing headache for the hosts: Scalvini, Kolasinac, Zalewski, Ederson, De Ketelaere, and Scamacca are all sidelined. The absence of these key players disrupts both defensive and attacking organization, significantly raising the risk of another slip-up even on home turf.

Club Brugge, on the other hand, have started the tournament on a high note. Their emphatic 4-1 demolition of Monaco extended a five-match winning streak in the Champions League. Hein Vanhaezebrouck’s side have now scored at least three goals in each of their last four European outings, displaying attacking confidence and relentless pressure.

The Belgians have also been steady on the road: in their last 12 away Champions League matches, they have lost only four times. Last season, Club Brugge already bested Atalanta in both playoff encounters, a psychological boost as they return to Bergamo for this new chapter.

Probable lineups

  • Atalanta: Carnesecchi, Kossounou, Ahanor, Djimsiti, Bellanova, De Roon, Pasalic, Zappacosta, Samardzic, Krstovic, Maldini
  • Club Brugge: Jackers, Sabbe, Ordonez, Mechele, Meijer, Stankovic, Vanaken, Audoor, Forbes, Trezoldi, Tzolis

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In 6 of Atalanta’s last 7 Champions League games, at least four goals have been scored.
  • Club Brugge beat Atalanta in both playoff meetings in the previous edition of the tournament (2-1 and 3-1).
  • In 9 of Club Brugge’s last 10 Champions League matches, the “Over 2.5 goals” bet has come through.

Prediction

Atalanta continue to struggle in Europe and are hampered by a long list of injuries. Club Brugge, meanwhile, are in top form, playing free-flowing, high-scoring football and showing no fear away from home. In this scenario, the logical choice is to back “Club Brugge +1.0 handicap” at odds of 1.58.

