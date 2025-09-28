Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

The highlight of matchday 9 in the Egyptian Premier League will undoubtedly be the showdown in Cairo, where Al Ahly hosts Zamalek at the Al Salam Stadium. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with solid odds for a winning outcome.

Match preview

Al Ahly had a disappointing end to the summer and start to the autumn, picking up just two points from three rounds thanks to draws with Ghazl El Mahalla and ENPPI. In that same stretch, Al Ahly suffered a shock home defeat to Pyramids—0-2. As a result, the team sits only 8th in the table with 12 points.

On the other hand, Al Ahly have started to turn things around in recent matches. In the last round, Al Ahly clinched a 3-2 away win over Haras El Hodoud, marking their second consecutive victory. At home, Al Ahly have played three matches, notching up two wins and suffering one defeat.

As for Zamalek, unlike their arch-rivals, they’ve started the season strongly and currently top the league table with 17 points—five ahead of Al Ahly, although Zamalek have played one more match.

In the last round, Zamalek hosted El Gouna and, somewhat unexpectedly, dropped points in a 1-1 draw. Overall, in their opening eight matches, Zamalek have just one defeat to go with five wins. Notably, three of those five victories came on the road.

Probable lineups

Al Ahly : Mendy, Majrashi, Demiral, Ibanez, Hawsawi, Kessié, Al-Johani, Al-Buraikan, Miyo, Mahrez, Toni

: Mendy, Majrashi, Demiral, Ibanez, Hawsawi, Kessié, Al-Johani, Al-Buraikan, Miyo, Mahrez, Toni Zamalek: Mohamed Sobhi, Ossama Gaber, Mahmoud El Wensh, Hossam Abdelmagid, Mohamed Bentaig, Hamza Dunga, Nabil Maher, Ahmed Said, Mahmoud Shehata, Chico Banza, Nasser Mansi

Match facts and head-to-head

In their last meeting, Zamalek routed their opponent 3-0 at home

The "Both teams to score" bet has landed in two of the last five encounters between these sides

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has come through in just one of the last five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers are understandably backing Al Ahly, offering odds of 1.98 for a home win. Al Ahly have a strong home record against Zamalek, having not lost in any of the last five meetings. I believe the best value here is on "Under 2.5 goals" at 1.60.