RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions Al Ahly vs Zamalek prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29.09.2025

Al Ahly vs Zamalek prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Al Ahly SC vs Zamalek SC prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Al Ahly SC Al Ahly SC
Premier League Egypt (Round 9) 29 sep 2025, 13:00
- : -
Egypt,
Zamalek SC Zamalek SC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

The highlight of matchday 9 in the Egyptian Premier League will undoubtedly be the showdown in Cairo, where Al Ahly hosts Zamalek at the Al Salam Stadium. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with solid odds for a winning outcome.

Match preview

Al Ahly had a disappointing end to the summer and start to the autumn, picking up just two points from three rounds thanks to draws with Ghazl El Mahalla and ENPPI. In that same stretch, Al Ahly suffered a shock home defeat to Pyramids—0-2. As a result, the team sits only 8th in the table with 12 points.

On the other hand, Al Ahly have started to turn things around in recent matches. In the last round, Al Ahly clinched a 3-2 away win over Haras El Hodoud, marking their second consecutive victory. At home, Al Ahly have played three matches, notching up two wins and suffering one defeat.

As for Zamalek, unlike their arch-rivals, they’ve started the season strongly and currently top the league table with 17 points—five ahead of Al Ahly, although Zamalek have played one more match.

In the last round, Zamalek hosted El Gouna and, somewhat unexpectedly, dropped points in a 1-1 draw. Overall, in their opening eight matches, Zamalek have just one defeat to go with five wins. Notably, three of those five victories came on the road.

Probable lineups

  • Al Ahly: Mendy, Majrashi, Demiral, Ibanez, Hawsawi, Kessié, Al-Johani, Al-Buraikan, Miyo, Mahrez, Toni
  • Zamalek: Mohamed Sobhi, Ossama Gaber, Mahmoud El Wensh, Hossam Abdelmagid, Mohamed Bentaig, Hamza Dunga, Nabil Maher, Ahmed Said, Mahmoud Shehata, Chico Banza, Nasser Mansi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In their last meeting, Zamalek routed their opponent 3-0 at home
  • The "Both teams to score" bet has landed in two of the last five encounters between these sides
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has come through in just one of the last five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers are understandably backing Al Ahly, offering odds of 1.98 for a home win. Al Ahly have a strong home record against Zamalek, having not lost in any of the last five meetings. I believe the best value here is on "Under 2.5 goals" at 1.60.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Bulgaria vs Italy prediction Volleyball World Championship Today, 06:30 Bulgaria vs Italy. Prediction and bet for the match on September 28, 2025 Bulgaria Odds: 1.6 Italy Recommended 1xBet
Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 08:00 Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 28, 2025 Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.88 Sevilla Bet now Mostbet
Nice vs Paris FC prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 09:00 Nice - Paris prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 28.09.2025 Nice Odds: 1.6 Paris FC Bet now Mostbet
Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction English Premier League Today, 09:00 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 28.09.2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.639 Fulham Recommended 1xBet
Modern Sport FC vs Pharco FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Modern Sport vs Pharco. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 28, 2025 Modern Sport FC Odds: 1.85 Pharco FC Bet now Melbet
Angers vs Brest prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 11:15 Angers vs Brest: Can Angers break their winless streak? Angers Odds: 1.51 Brest Bet now 1xBet
Lille vs Lyon prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 11:15 Rennes vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 28.09.2025 Lille Odds: 1.6 Lyon Recommended Mostbet
Lille vs Lyon prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 11:15 Lille vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 28.09.2025 Lille Odds: 1.71 Lyon Bet now Mostbet
FC Koln vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 11:30 Cologne vs Stuttgart: Can Stuttgart extend their winning streak? FC Koln Odds: 1.79 VfB Stuttgart Bet now Mostbet
Newcastle vs Arsenal prediction English Premier League Today, 11:30 Newcastle - Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 28, 2025 Newcastle Odds: 1.77 Arsenal Recommended Melbet
Al Hilal Omdurman vs Jamus prediction CAF Champions League Today, 12:00 Al-Hilal vs Jamus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 28, 2025 Al Hilal Omdurman Odds: 1.65 Jamus Bet now 1xBet
Lecce vs Bologna prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:00 Lecce vs Bologna prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 28, 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.5 Bologna Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores