Ismaily vs National Bank of Egypt prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Ismaily SC vs National Bank prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Ismaily SC Ismaily SC
Premier League Egypt (Round 9) 29 sep 2025, 10:00
- : -
Egypt,
National Bank National Bank
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures of matchday 9 in the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Monday at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, where local side Ismaily will host National Bank of Egypt. Here’s a bet suggestion for the outcome of this clash with solid chances for a win.

Match preview

Ismaily have had a dismal start to the campaign and currently look like the weakest team in the top flight. After 8 rounds, they have only 4 points to their name, and have suffered four consecutive defeats.

Even more worrying is that Ismaily have failed to score in all of those matches. With such limited attacking potential, even grabbing a point in any match seems like a tough ask. In the last round, Ismaily traveled to face ENPPI and narrowly lost 0-1.

As for the “Bankers”, National Bank of Egypt sit 15th in the league table with 8 points. They could have climbed higher, but their clear preference for draws has seriously hampered their position in the standings.

In the last round, the Bankers hosted newcomers Wadi Degla and managed only a 1-1 draw, conceding the equalizer in the 83rd minute. That was already the fifth draw for National Bank of Egypt in this Premier League campaign.

Probable line-ups

  • Ismaily: Adel A., Mohamed A., Ammar M., Mostafa A., Ehab M., Katkot A., Samir M., Farag N., Abdelsamia A., Khatari M., Abdelsalam A.
  • National Bank of Egypt: El Balouti, Dowidar, El Gazzar, El Gazzar, Yakubu, Fathi, Ashraf, Wahid, Madbouli, Shalabi, Faisal

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The Bankers have never won away at Ismaily – four draws and one defeat
  • In 4 out of 10 matches, the “Over 2.5 goals” bet has come through
  • Both teams to score has hit in two of the last five matches

Prediction

Ismaily look so weak that bookmakers have had no choice but to make the Bankers clear favorites for this fixture. Odds of 1.68 on the away win look like a great value bet for this encounter.

Prediction on game Win National Bank
Odds: 1.68
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores