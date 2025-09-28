RU RU ES ES FR FR
El-Gouna vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 29, 2025

El Gouna FC vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
El Gouna FC El Gouna FC
Premier League Egypt (Round 9) 29 sep 2025, 10:00
Egypt,
Ceramica Cleopatra Ceramica Cleopatra
The Round 9 clash of the Egyptian Premier League between El-Gouna and Ceramica Cleopatra is set for Monday at Cairo International Stadium. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with promising odds for a successful outcome.

Match preview

El-Gouna have had a rough start to the new campaign, currently sitting just 16th after seven matches played. They've managed only one victory so far and have shown a strong tendency for draws—five in their seven fixtures.

It's worth noting that Ahmed Mostafa's team has suffered from a fair share of bad luck, often coming close to securing three points in matches that ultimately end in stalemates. Even against favored opponents, like in their most recent outing against Zamalek (1-1), El-Gouna fight until the final whistle and manage to snatch points.

As for Ceramica Cleopatra, their results have been significantly better, and they rightfully occupy a spot in the top seven of the table with 13 points. In the last five rounds, Ceramica have picked up four wins, with their only loss coming away to Al Ahly.

In their most recent match, the "Ceramists" hosted Modern Sport at home and had no trouble securing three points with a 2-0 win. Notably, in their last 10 matches across all competitions, no more than two goals have been scored in any game.

Probable lineups

  • El-Gouna: Islam Tarek, Amr Ismail, Badr, El-Gazzar, Naser Naser, Abdelgawad, El-Sayed, Mohareb, Abdelnaim, Tarek, Kamar
  • Ceramica Cleopatra: Bassam, Hani, Samir, Nabil, El-Saed, El-Solia, Amr, Issa, Belhadji, Mukka, Lakay

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In four meetings, El-Gouna have never lost at home to this opponent
  • Both teams have scored in each of El-Gouna's last four matches
  • In their most recent Egyptian Cup encounter, Ceramica claimed a 3-1 victory

Prediction

The bookmakers give a slight edge to the visitors here, pricing a Ceramica Cleopatra win at 2.13. However, we think the better value lies in backing 'Under 2.0 goals' at odds of 1.69.

