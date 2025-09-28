Prediction on game Total under 2.0 Odds: 1.69 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

The Round 9 clash of the Egyptian Premier League between El-Gouna and Ceramica Cleopatra is set for Monday at Cairo International Stadium. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with promising odds for a successful outcome.

Match preview

El-Gouna have had a rough start to the new campaign, currently sitting just 16th after seven matches played. They've managed only one victory so far and have shown a strong tendency for draws—five in their seven fixtures.

It's worth noting that Ahmed Mostafa's team has suffered from a fair share of bad luck, often coming close to securing three points in matches that ultimately end in stalemates. Even against favored opponents, like in their most recent outing against Zamalek (1-1), El-Gouna fight until the final whistle and manage to snatch points.

As for Ceramica Cleopatra, their results have been significantly better, and they rightfully occupy a spot in the top seven of the table with 13 points. In the last five rounds, Ceramica have picked up four wins, with their only loss coming away to Al Ahly.

In their most recent match, the "Ceramists" hosted Modern Sport at home and had no trouble securing three points with a 2-0 win. Notably, in their last 10 matches across all competitions, no more than two goals have been scored in any game.

Probable lineups

El-Gouna : Islam Tarek, Amr Ismail, Badr, El-Gazzar, Naser Naser, Abdelgawad, El-Sayed, Mohareb, Abdelnaim, Tarek, Kamar

: Islam Tarek, Amr Ismail, Badr, El-Gazzar, Naser Naser, Abdelgawad, El-Sayed, Mohareb, Abdelnaim, Tarek, Kamar Ceramica Cleopatra: Bassam, Hani, Samir, Nabil, El-Saed, El-Solia, Amr, Issa, Belhadji, Mukka, Lakay

Match facts and head-to-head

In four meetings, El-Gouna have never lost at home to this opponent

Both teams have scored in each of El-Gouna's last four matches

In their most recent Egyptian Cup encounter, Ceramica claimed a 3-1 victory

Prediction

The bookmakers give a slight edge to the visitors here, pricing a Ceramica Cleopatra win at 2.13. However, we think the better value lies in backing 'Under 2.0 goals' at odds of 1.69.