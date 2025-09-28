Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.74 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the opening matches of the FIFA U20 World Cup will take place on Monday at the Fiscal de Talca Stadium in Talca, Chile, where Norway U20 will face off against Nigeria U20. Here’s a pick for the outcome of this clash that offers solid chances for a successful bet.

Match preview

Norway’s youth team earned their World Cup berth thanks to a wave of overall progress in Norwegian football, but their true potential remains in question. Unlike the senior squad led by Haaland, the U20 side is rather modest, composed almost entirely of players from the domestic league. Historically, Norway has never advanced past the group stage at the U20 World Cup, and this current squad isn’t expected to break that trend. Their main strengths are cohesion, ball control, and combination play, but they often struggle to convert their chances.

In recent friendlies, William Still’s team drew Saudi Arabia (0-0) and lost to the USA (0-1), underscoring their inconsistency in attack. Still, despite these shortcomings, Norway are gritty competitors who aren’t afraid to push the tempo—this could be their trump card against Nigeria. Securing at least a draw is the minimum goal here, especially with tough matches against Colombia and Saudi Arabia looming.

Nigeria, on the other hand, arrive in Chile with far more fighting spirit and the well-earned reputation as one of Africa’s most consistent youth sides. This year, they claimed bronze at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations. Under Aliyu Zubairu, Nigeria rely on physicality, pace, and sudden bursts, allowing them to decide matches through individual brilliance.

While lacking outright superstars, the squad features players from European academies, notably Germany’s Hoffenheim. Nigeria often sit deep, waiting for opportunities to launch rapid counterattacks—a strategy that could pay off against the Norwegians, especially in Chile’s challenging climate. In pre-tournament friendlies, they drew with the hosts (1-1) and beat Australia (3-1). Their tournament experience and winning run make Nigeria the favorites in this encounter.

Probable line-ups

Norway U20 : Brøndby M., Andresen A., Haaland M., Haakheim-Elveseter M., Melland H., Røsten H., Sæterbu K., Visted O., Amundsen-Day E., Andersen K., Pedersen M.

: Brøndby M., Andresen A., Haaland M., Haakheim-Elveseter M., Melland H., Røsten H., Sæterbu K., Visted O., Amundsen-Day E., Andersen K., Pedersen M. Nigeria U20: Yakubu A., Maigari A., Chukwu E., Bameyi D., Ibrahim A., Krangu E., Ayuma I., Alabi S., Jepta S., Benjamin P., Armayau Y.

Match facts and head-to-head

Norway have never progressed from the group stage at a FIFA U20 World Cup.

Nigeria have twice reached the U20 World Cup knockout rounds.

Norway have scored no more than one goal in each of their last four matches.

Prediction

This match promises to be a cautious and tight affair, with both sides determined not to lose their tournament opener. Norway will look to control possession and build up play, while Nigeria will seek to pounce on mistakes and break quickly. In such a setup, a single error could be decisive. Given the current form and playing styles, the most logical bet is on "under 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.74.