France (U20) vs South Africa (U20) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 29, 2025

France U20 France U20
World Cup U-20 (Round 1) 29 sep 2025, 16:00
- : -
International,
South Africa U20 South Africa U20
One of the opening matches in Group E at the U20 World Cup will take place on Monday at the El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile, where the French youth team faces off against South Africa. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Despite being one of the tournament favorites, the French U20s enter the World Cup lacking a stable playing rhythm—the team doesn’t have an official competitive calendar. Bernard Diomède’s men have only played friendlies in recent months. That said, defeats to Japan and the USA are now in the past, and “Les Bleus” arrive at the tournament on the back of a five-match winning streak, including two clean-sheet victories over Spain.

It’s worth noting that prior to this run, the stats were worrying: the French had conceded in five straight games. With expectations sky-high and their underwhelming display at the last World Cup (losses to South Korea and Gambia), one has to wonder—do France really deserve such short odds from the bookmakers?

Unlike their illustrious opponents, South Africa’s U20s are in stunning form and head into the tournament riding a wave of positivity. Raymond Mdaki’s squad has already claimed two trophies in 2025—the Africa U20 Cup of Nations and the South African COSAFA Championship—showcasing organization, discipline, and attacking flair.

The South Africans are unbeaten in 11 consecutive matches, notching five wins in their last six outings. Their defensive solidity is equally impressive: just two goals conceded in those six games. Given their current form and confidence, South Africa look like underestimated underdogs, capable not only of putting up a fight against the French but also grabbing points in this opening round.

Probable lineups

  • France (U20): Mirbach A., Prochet K., Kanvo J., Zidane E., Sangui N., Bamba A., Benama M., Leroux L., Tabibu D., Ngura S., Bouabre S.
  • South Africa (U20): Smyth-Lowe F., Timba S., Smith T., Nkwali S., Sibia T., Maku L., Kekana G., April S., Vilakazi M., Rapoo N., Ah Shene J.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • South Africa are unbeaten in their last 11 matches across all competitions
  • South Africa have won both of their official tournaments in 2025
  • The last time these teams met was back in 1997 (a 4-2 win for France)

Prediction

France approach the tournament lacking a clear playing structure and with minimal competitive practice. South Africa, on the other hand, are in excellent shape, boasting two trophies and a confident defensive display. Given these factors, a bet on "South Africa with a +1.5 handicap" at odds of 1.73 looks very attractive.

